Petaluman-produced libations to try this spring

It’s hard not to be happy thinking about beer and coffee. But when I heard that Petaluma favorite, HenHouse Brewing Company, paired its beer with Petaluma Coffee & Tea Company’s hand-selected coffee, I was positively grinning.

This week, HenHouse revives Fresh Pots on tap and in the can at its newly reopened patio at the Palace of Barrels (1333 N. McDowell Blvd.), and at retail locations. This Coffee Saison hits all the right notes for a uniquely spring beer, a copper ale with spice, characteristic dry finish, and fruit acidity from one of the world’s best coffee regions.

We tried Fresh Pots a few years back and were impressed by the way the yeast brings out pepper, clove and coriander character with plenty of support from the biscuit rye malt. Add the roastiness of coffee and citrus and floral elements, and this rustic ale is one of a kind. Actually, Bob Waegner from HenHouse Brewing Company notes that he knows of only two other commercially produced coffee saisons.

HenHouse brews some of the freshest signature-hop beers, but the brewery’s consistently skillful Saisons are highly underrated. HenHouse often features three or four rotations of this rustic French ale on tap, including the dry-hopped Paid Vacation, classic Saison, Soft Saison, and a Black Saison. Saisons are traditionally low in alcohol and hop bitterness, high in banana and clove flavors that come from yeast, and they pair exceptionally well with food. Fresh Pots comes in a little hot at 7.4% alcohol by volume, but the body and coffee aromas fully support this treat in a can.

While saisons hail from Wallonia, the French-speaking region of Belgian, the coffee component of Fresh Pots is balanced with Ethiopian sourced coffee. Nick Harris, longtime manager at Petaluma Coffee & Tea, tells me he chose a Fair Trade Ethiopian Yirgacheffe varietal known for bright citrus and jasmine notes in its washed form (contrasted with the pronounced red fruit notes that often come out in dry processing).

“We usually roast Ethiopian coffees medium but went a little lighter to punch up the citrus characteristic and complement the Saison style,” he said.

Pick up Fresh Pots at HenHouse’s Palace of Barrels starting with its release party on April 16, and at Petaluma Market and Wilibees.

Spring also has us thinking of fresh oysters and rock cod feasts along our Bodega coast, which is always a good excuse to open a Sonoma County cider. We recently sampled Goat Rock Cider Company’s Gravenstein Cider, a seasonal heritage release that puts Petaluma on the map for its single-sourced apple ciders. Petaluma native Trevor Zebulon and his partner in cider, Paul Hawley, sought to find a dry, organic cider that focuses on single varietals rather than mass blends, and what better area to test that market than the historically pomme-friendly Sonoma County?

This cider packs a lot in a 12-ounce can, with a balance between delicate apple flavor and slightly dry finish, and naturally carbonated body. Gravenstein features clean, earthy apple notes and an old-world stillness that pairs well with Bivalve’s Seahaven soft rind cheese, and Bodega Bay Oyster Company oysters. Goat Rock Cider is available at Lagunitas Taproom, La Dolce Vita, the Block, Wilibees and Petaluma Market.

If you like your beverage more on the potent side, Petaluma is also taking up the mixed-drink-in –a-can mantle with Zaddy’s, a Petaluma producer of gin-based cocktails like Gin Sonic, Gin(ger) Fizz, and Corpse Reviver (gin with orange, lemon, fennel seltzer). These 12-ounce, readymade cocktails feature real gin with natural flavors, fruits and herbs. At 100 calories and no high fructose corn syrup, these easy drinkers are tasty and highly portable for a spring picnic. Our favorite, the Corpse Reviver, a crisp refresher with tart orange peel and lavender, also pairs well with grilled foods and barbeque.

Barber Lee Spirits is finding a firm foothold at the former Mike’s Glass location at 120 Washington St. spirit tasting room. In addition to our favorite rye whiskey with a leather label, Barber Lee recently released its Heirloom Corn Bourbon Whiskey, a heritage single grain sourced spirit, and White Rum, produced with raw piloncillo sugar cane. If spring was ever the time to break out your Old Fashioned cocktail recipes, bourbon and peach Juleps, and tiki cocktails, a trip to Washington Street between Volpi’s and Hotel Petaluma to replenish the liquor cabinet is in order. We hear the Paper Plane cocktail with Barber Lee’s rye whiskey, Campari, Aperitivo and lemon juice is worth a stopover on any downtown excursion.