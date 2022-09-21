Petalumans hear from City Council, mayoral candidates on potential future use of Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

Petaluma City Council and mayoral candidates last week shared their thoughts about the future use of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, an issue to be addressed by the city in 2023.

In a Sept. 14 public forum at the fairgrounds’ Herzog Hall, put on by the nonprofit group Friends of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, the 12 candidates running in the November election answered questions related to how the 55-acre site should be utilized once its lease expires at the end of next year.

The City Council will ultimately vote on recommendations for what to do with the city-owned property.

“We realize how important this election is to the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and we wanted to provide the opportunity for the community to hear firsthand each candidate’s stance on the topic,” said Joe Chapman, president of Friends of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, on Tuesday. “Ultimately the town hall was a huge success by all measures.”

Emcee and former longtime Sonoma County radio host Dano Weir presented six questions to each candidate, who had just a couple minutes to respond at the podium. Questions included topics on favorite and least favorite qualities of the Petaluma fairgrounds, thoughts about current tenants extending their stay at the property and whether or not candidates believe the city should extend its lease with the 4th District Agricultural Association, which currently manages the fairgrounds and operates the Sonoma-Marin Fair, as well as other year-round events.

Chapman said the questions were selected based off inquiries and comments submitted by residents ahead of the event.

Common interests among candidates included keeping agricultural education and related events at the fairgrounds, as well as continuing to use the property as an evacuation center for people and livestock during emergency events, as needed during recent wildfire-stricken years in Sonoma County.

City Council candidates Karen Nau and John Hanania, of District 3, and Dylan Lloyd, of District 1, supported keeping and improving the schools, Happy Hearts Preschool and Live Oak Charter School, that currently operate on the property.

A major focus of the forum concerned the future of the Petaluma Speedway, which has put on automobile races since 1961. With recent complaints from neighbors who say the races create too much noise, the Speedway has remained at the center of debate as the end of the property’s lease inches closer.

Candidates including Lloyd; Nau; Bob Kosoff, of District 2; Robert Conklin, of District 3; and mayoral candidate Patrick Flower agreed the Speedway should stay as it is, stirring up roars of cheers from attending residents.

“You all might call it noise, but to a Petaluma kid, (the Speedway) means one thing - Saturday night in summer,” Conklin said.

Kosoff, one of multiple candidates who said he owns a classic car, talked about how the Speedway has been a large part of his family and how car owners should be able to have a designated spot to bring their vehicles out and “show them off.”

“The more we utilize the racetrack in the fairgrounds, the better for everybody here,” Kosoff said. “Our children would be brought up with our history.”

Hanania and David Adams, of District 2, said they support the raceway but also hope to find solutions to the noise it brings.

“In order to be a good neighbor, we need to find a solution for the noise,” Hanania said, while Adams suggested holding races less frequently so neighbors do not have to hear the cars ss often.

But Hanania ruled out electric cars as a possible solution, citing they are too costly for every car owner to purchase, and would be an unreasonable requirement and would tamper with Petaluma’s tradition.

Meanwhile, mayoral candidates Susan Kirks and D’Lynda Fischer pushed for such a change, expressing concerns over the continued use of fossil fuel-powered vehicles as the city works toward its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030.

“We know that Gov. Newsom said no more gas-powered vehicles will be sold in our state beyond 2035. So, let’s do what they did in L.A. and go all-electric,” said Fischer. Her comments were met with boos and shaking heads from those who want to maintain the Speedway’s status quo.

Fischer also called for additional uses to be incorporated at the raceway site, which District 2 candidate John Shribbs agreed with, suggesting the site could also bring about uses like a permanent evacuation center or a music-sports venue.

Janice Cader Thompson, of District 1, thought the future of the Speedway should be given to the voters to decide, explaining a ballot measure would be required to make any land use change.

While candidates were back and forth about whether the 4th District Agricultural Association should keep sole control over the land uses, and for how long the next lease should last, one thing was for sure among the candidates: housing on the fairgrounds site would be left off the table.

“The city doesn’t need housing on this property now,” said Council member Kevin McDonnell, who is running for mayor. “Let’s not have housing here but let’s put our voice behind building affordable housing in the places identified in the Housing Element.”

Other suggested possible future uses on the property included building a new fire and police station and training center, as well as a City Hall, which would place city services in the heart of town. These were mainly supported by Cader Thompson, Kosoff, Shribbs, Conklin and Adams, who added that ultimately the decision should be left up to the people.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.