Petaluman’s lifelong friends rally to her side after ALS diagnosis

To donate to the online fundraiser and join “Jessemy’s Extended Support Squad” (JESS), go to gofund.me/417ae4f3 .

Those who know Petaluma native Jessemy Hudson Harris, and her husband Dave Harris, know them to be among the kindest people anywhere.

Today, those who’ve known her best and longest are working to help the Harris family – Jessemy, Dave and their two college-aged children – in a time of hardship and grief.

“In March of 2023, Jessemy was diagnosed with ALS,” wrote her childhood friend Suzy Starke German in an online fundraiser she recently started. “Nothing could have prepared her or any of us for what has followed.”

According to a heartfelt written statement by German, 40 years ago she, Jessemy and “a group of girls met at Petaluma Junior High School and formed what has proven to be a lifelong friendship.”

Since then, “we’ve experienced easy periods and harder ones, wonderful moments and deeply painful ones … and through it all we have remained the best of friends.”

Following Harris’ diagnosis, “Jessemy’s life over the last many months has rapidly and dramatically changed. She no longer has use of her arms, hands or legs and requires 24-hour care.”

With her family by her side, the Harris household remains “full of light, laughter and love,” German said. But the disease, which has no cure, has taken its toll emotionally and financially.

“Dave has been acting as her full-time primary caregiver with support from Jessemy’s extended family and close friends,” German wrote. “Unfortunately, due to the rapid progression of the disease, to keep Jessemy safe and comfortable, it has become increasingly clear that qualified home care is required on an ongoing basis.”

That is where German’s online fundraiser, a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/jessemy-hudson-harris-living-with-als-journey, comes in.

“Despite having good insurance, home care is not covered and it is estimated that Jessemy’s care needs may be over $300,000 this year,” German wrote. “In the immediate, the greatest need is for funding that will allow for up to two additional caregivers to rotate into the support process, which will be immensely helpful for both Dave and Jessemy.”

Harris was reluctant to let the fundraiser go forward at first, according to German, “but after many discussions, she and Dave have allowed me to start this GoFundMe to raise important dollars towards her caregiving needs.”

As of Thursday afternoon, less than a week after it launched, the fundraiser has raised more than $75,000 out of a goal of $100,000. But the family’s future needs are certain to exceed those numbers.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a degenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Its causes are poorly understood, and there is no known cure.

According to the ALS Association, the disease “can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time,” and in nine out of 10 cases “there’s no known family history of the disease or presence of a genetic mutation linked to ALS.”

For more go to als.org.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.