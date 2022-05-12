Petaluma's $310 million budget to focus on city priorities

After seven months of planning, and a $7 million annual revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, Petaluma city officials have laid out a $310 million budget for the next fiscal year, which marks a 25% jump from the past year’s expenditure plan.

In a Monday evening City Council workshop, city staff presented the multi-layered budget for 2022-23, which will be officially adopted in June.

“We are excited to continue the historic investments in our City, both through the operating budget and the capital improvement program,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran in a Wednesday afternoon email. “We are focused on keeping the promise to the community through our Measure U implementation plan. and ensuring that we have a deficit-free, balanced budget into the future.”

The General Fund makes up nearly 24% of the total budget at just more than $65 million, up from last year’s $62 million General Fund, with 16% coming from voter-approved Measure U funds. The one-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2020 to bolster funding for city priorities, is intended for projects like road construction, climate action, diversity and inclusion initiatives, deficit backfill and more. City staff projects that Measure U will account for about $15 million in total spending next year.

Details about homeless action appeared to be missing from the proposed budget, for which officials noted that revenue from the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax would partially be utilized by the Committee on the Shelterless as in previous years. But Cochran said that the City Council looks to make some rearrangements in its May 16 meeting as it hopes to use those tax revenues to aid in Petaluma Marina dredging.

“Instead, we would be utilizing some grant funding for our COTS expenditures next year,” Cochran said.

Capital improvement projects account for more than $70 million of next year’s budget, including more than $9 million in city facility projects, a new fire station to cost about $21 million and more than $1 million in airport projects.

Public Works will set aside nearly $20 million for transportation projects including complete streets, pavement and pedestrian improvements, a trestle restoration among other projects. Additionally, $6.1 million will go toward recycled water projects, and another $2 million for water quality mitigation.

That $2 million also includes major repairs and upgrades for the Wilson Street pump station ($425,000) and Lakeville storm drain ($800,000), after a major midtown flood in October brought pump station malfunctions to light and caused more than a million dollars worth of property damage.

