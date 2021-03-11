Petaluma’s buskers adapt to survive coronavirus pandemic

Michael McCall busking to pandemic-weary locals.

Janet Perry

Busking is an age-old tradition of musicians and orators performing in town squares and community gathering spots. Ben Franklin was a young busker. So was B.B. King, Rod Stewart and Tracy Chapman. Robin Williams even took to the pavement to make people laugh.

Before the pandemic, buskers could be found on any given day in music-loving Petaluma. There were at least 10 regular local buskers, as well as young musicians, building their courage with a song.

One of those, Michael McCall, is a Petaluma local, and he began busking in his hometown 15 years ago. Music has been a strong thread throughout McCall’s life. He sings, plays guitar, synthesizers, bass, drum sequencers and a few other instruments.

“Street performing is a beautiful method of reaching out and emotionally connecting with the general public,” said McCall, who is 28 years old. “It's one window into the general consensus of what people are either pleasantly surprised to experience or simply tolerate on their pedestrian travels through the downtown area of their local towns and cities.”

Before the pandemic, more than half of McCall’s income came from his street performances.

“During the day, I work the street as a performer or work in hospitality. In the nights I'm either working another hustle or in my studio,” he said.

When the pandemic hit, McCall stopped performing, but as the rules changed, he began setting up again. He said he’s figured out the best setup for busking, a setup that includes an amplifier to help him maintain a safe distance from the public. He often wears a mask while performing, as well.

Like so many local businesses, McCall’s fortunes depend on other establishments. So his return to busking in the late stages of the COVID-19 pandemic has featured “ebbs and flows,” he says.

The number of people in Putnam Plaza and other favorite busking spots has changed in time with the shut-downs and closing of restaurants. The food traffic increases the number of people milling about and slowing down to listen to music.

There are other buskers who show up when the restaurants open up as well.

“With the release of each shut down our pedestrian traffic increases and our street performers follow those numbers generally,” McCall said.

Those buskers who were always present pre-pandemic are likely feeling the pinch of the loss of income. Paz Del Rescate is a local busker and member of the band, Clementine Darling. Before the pandemic, Rescate was able to afford rent and pay for new musical equipment through busking.

“Once the pandemic hit I had to stop busking because of lockdowns and the fact that maintaining 6 feet of distance is kind of tough when so many people want to approach you but can't,” Rescate said.

He is thankful for a job in a local winery and socially distant gigs with Clementine Darling to keep him afloat.

Buskers like McCall see the value of music to the health and well-being of the musician and the audience, meaning a return to the streets for buskers could well symbolize a healthier community ecosystem.

As the pandemic has worn on, McCall has also noted a change in the people milling about in his hometown. People linger just a little longer. Some have shed tears hearing live music again.

McCall said he is inspired by the community’s response to his music.

“Earning money from providing free public tunes and ambience has provided me meaning and consistent cash for years,” he said. “Now, it seems to provide the public with something deeper than it did before March of last year.”