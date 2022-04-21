Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days will close roads

Several streets are closing to traffic in downtown Petaluma this weekend, as the city hosts its popular Butter and Egg Days Parade on Saturday and an antique fair on Sunday.

The family-friendly parade makes its grand return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and several thousand people are expected to attend the festivities on both days. To pull it off, Petaluma will close much of its historic downtown district to vehicles as early as 5 a.m. in some areas.

The parade will begin at noon on Saturday and will start from Walnut Park, located at Fourth and D streets, then proceed north on Fourth Street to Kentucky Street, head east on Washington Street, move onto Petaluma Boulevard North, and travel south, back to Walnut Park.

Map of the 2022 Butter and Egg Days Parade. (Petaluma Downtown Association)

Road closures on Saturday include Petaluma Boulevard between Washington Street and D Street, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Kentucky Street between B Street and Washington Street, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Second Street between B Street and D Street, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fourth Street between I Street and B Street, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Fifth Street between I Street and D Street, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; B Street between Second Street and Sixth Street, 5 a.m.- 6 p.m.; C Street between Second Street and Fifth Street, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; D Street between First Street and Sixth Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Washington Street between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Western Avenue between Petaluma Boulevard and Keller Street, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.; and E, F and H Streets between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

People attending the parade are encouraged to arrive early and carpool to the downtown area. Petaluma Transit is offering free bus fare and a bicycle valet will be set up on B Street at Fourth Street.

Petaluma police will also be on the lookout for alcohol violations at the event. Alcohol will only be sold and can only be consumed in the designated beer gardens located throughout the parade route, and public consumption of alcohol will not be allowed. Plain clothes officers will be working the event to address any observed violations.

The Spring Antique Fair on Sunday will have less of an impact on traffic, though Fourth Street and Kentucky Street between B Street and Washington Street, and Western Street between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard will be closed 3 a.m.-7 p.m. Additionally, the A Street parking lot will be closed both days.

Butter and egg celebrations in Petaluma date back nearly 100 years, and the city revived those celebrations under the “Butter and Egg Days” name in 1982. This year’s theme is “Community - The Heart of Petaluma!”, which was originally chosen for 2020 following rough wildfire years and now marks the community’s perseverance after enduring two years of a pandemic.