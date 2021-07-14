Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater is nearly back after pandemic-induced intermission

When Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater announced its 2021-22 season of plays in April, there was one significant set of details that was not included: the actual dates of the shows being named.

That changed last week, when the company updated its website to indicate a September return to in-person performances, something the small theater on the hill has not seen since February 2020.

“We’re extremely excited that we are opening the theater this fall, and are finally giving audiences an opportunity to come back,” Cinnabar Executive Director Diane Dragone said.

Cinnabar has hardly been idle in the preceding 15 months, presenting a series of recorded, one-actor plays made available for streaming through on-demand platforms. The company even had a certifiable hit with Mark St. Germain’s “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” which was extended based on positive response from online viewers. In addition to those productions, Cinnabar has experimented with everything from theater trivia game shows to Shakespearean dramas performed with youthful actors in face masks.

So while many Sonoma County theater companies have remained dark — their stages occupied only by the lone ghost light that has come to be a symbol of theatrical solidarity and resilience throughout the pandemic — the stage at Cinnabar has managed to help its share of performers strut their stuff.

The one thing it has not seen is an audience.

Now, with tickets set to go on sale Aug. 1, Dragone said she is moving forward cautiously, recognizing how quickly things have changed, and how quickly they could change again.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to open with 50% of our seats available, or play to a full house,” she said. “We are still considering requirements like masks, confirmation of vaccinations, whether or not to have a snack bar open - all of those things.”

One thing she and Artistic Director Nathan Cummings have definitely decided is to continue having their productions professionally taped, using the same crew they’ve employed for their previous streaming shows, and make them available for viewing at home to supplement in-person performances.

“We honestly believe some people are not ready to come back, and that they still deserve to see high quality shows,” said Dragone.

For the time being, Cinnabar has committed to streaming the first two shows of its season, but officials are open to extending the option to all six of its planned productions.

“If consumers want it, we will keep doing it,” she said.

Another of Cinnabar’s pandemic-fueled adaptations is the temporary suspension of subscription tickets, in which patrons purchase advance tickets for an entire season of shows, at a significant discount. The change will allow theater fans to take their time deciding when they are ready to return to the theater. The change has already been greeted favorably from longtime patrons, Dragone confirms.

“I think people are glad we’re reopening,” she said, “But with so much uncertainty, they are also happy not to have to commit.”

That said, Dragone believes she and Cummings have programmed a season that audiences will have a hard time staying away from, whether in person or on-demand at home.

The season will begin with “Cry It Out,” by Molly Smith Metzler (creator of the upcoming Netflix series “Maid”). The four actor, diverse-cast play is a sharp-edged 2018 comedy set in adjoining backyards, where a pair of new mothers, one a corporate lawyer, the other a community college dropout, find little in common beyond sleep deprivation and certain big motherhood-defining questions. When they are joined by another new mother, a millionaire’s wife from the wealthy side of town, expectations and assumptions shift in unexpected ways. The play runs Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-26, with video-on-demand streaming Sept. 24-26.

Next up, running Oct. 15 - 31 (with video-on-demand Oct. 29-31), is “Dancing Lessons,” by Mark St. Germain, author of Cinnabar’s smash hit streaming show “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” In this critically acclaimed charmer, a scientist with Asperger’s seeks out the expertise of a Broadway dancer with a disability, convincing her to give him lessons in preparation for an anxiety-producing upcoming awards dinner. Hot on its heels is playwright Jo Roets’ adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano,“ written for three actors, who play all the parts. A survivor of Cinnabar’s scuttled 2020-21 season, this production of the classic romantic tragedy will be directed by the previously announced James Pelican, a Petaluma-based actor-director with a foundation in clowning and physical theater. Cyrano, of course, is the tale of a heroic poet and soldier whose heart is enormous but whose nose might be even larger. Afraid to profess his love to the beautiful Roxanne, he reluctant plays letter-crafting ghostwriter for the not-so-eloquent Christian, who also loves Roxanne. The play will be delivered complete with an original soundtrack played live by Petaluma’s Rivertown Skifflers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 16, with no streaming dates announced pending a determination of how much audiences will want continued on-line access to Cinnabar shows.

“Amy and the Orphans,” by Lindsey Ferrentino (“Ugly Lies the Bone”), is a road-trip drama with comedic elements, following three newly-orphaned and freshly grieving adult siblings who crowd into a car for a journey that will change all of them forever. At the center of the family’s concern is Amy, who has Down Syndrome, and appears to have a better handle on what it means to have lost her father than her brother and sister do. It runs at Cinnabar Feb. 4 -20, with a potential for streaming shows.

The final two shows of the season will be Edward Albee’s 1994 Pulitzer-winner “Three Tall Women,” depicting the various stages of a demanding woman’s life, as seen through a woman in her 90s, one in her 50s and another in her 20s. Praised for the stark beauty of its poetic plotting, the play provides some of the greatest roles for women written in the late 20th Century. It runs Feb. 4-20. Cinnabar being Cinnabar, the season will conclude with an opera, and what an opera the company has chosen. Giuseppi Verdi’s towering 1853 tragedy, “La Traviata,” to be directed by artistic director emeritus Elly Lichenstein, is based on “The Lady of the Camellias,” by “Three Musketeers” writer Alexandre Dumas. With some of the greatest music ever composed, it is the tale of a doomed romance between a courtesan and a wealthy gentleman of Provence. It runs June 1-26.

“That will be an exciting finish to a season that will have waited so long to happen,” said Dragone. “And it will be the first and only show with singing in it this season. We’ll see what the world is like next summer, but we’re crossing our fingers that by then, people will be back to feeling comfortable in an intimate theater with a lot of singers and musicians. That’s a long time away, of course, but we’re starting small, with tiny casts, and building from there, and ‘La Traviata,’ one of the most love operas of all time, feels like a pretty wonderful way to end our season.”