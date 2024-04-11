Petaluma’s city manager, city attorney get pay raises

In a unanimous 7-0 vote, the Petaluma City Council approved new employment agreements Monday for the city manager and the city attorney, who both received significant pay increases.

The vote meant that City Manager Peggy Flynn’s pay went up $46,200 to $291,000, and City Attorney Eric Danly’s went up $33,540 to $268,140. This will be the fourth amended employment agreement for Danly and the third for Flynn.

The city manager, city attorney and city clerk roles are not represented by a city bargaining unit and any changes to their wages, benefits and employment terms must be made by amending their employment agreements, according to staff reports.

City managers tend to be among the highest-paid employees in a given city. In Santa Rosa, the city manager’s salary is currently $297,853 plus benefits, but will increase to $328,296 this June. In Rohnert Park the salary is $307,000, and in Sonoma it is $241,900.

Flynn was appointed to her position in January 2019, and the terms of the original agreement ran through Feb. 25, 2022, which included a rollover provision to allow annual one-year extensions of the agreement unless either she or the city opted out.

Other adjustments to the city manager position include elimination of an annual cash-out limit of 40 hours of vacation. With the new agreement, she will be allowed to cash out accrued and unused vacation time.

Terms for Danly’s agreement will extend through Dec. 19, 2024 and include a provision to annually extend the agreement by one year unless each party elects to end this “rollover provision.” He was first appointed city attorney in July 2013, and before that served the city as a privately hired attorney since 2005. .

The top salary for a Santa Rosa city attorney is $294,000 plus benefits. Both Rohnert Park and Sonoma contract with outside attorneys; the pay in Rohnert Park is about $278,000 per month, however the pay in Sonoma was not available.

Danly will also receive a flat $400 monthly automobile allowance that is similar to the city manager’s, according to a staff report. His vacation payout was also amended similarly to the city manager's, whereby it eliminated the annual cash-out limit of 40 hours of vacation, allowing him to cash out accrued and unused vacation hours.

Both agreements also include “miscellaneous benefit language cleanup,” that brings language in line with current city policy.

“Both salary and other elements of total compensation were considered to determine a market-competitive salary and maintain equity both with our comparable agencies and to ensure a sound compensation structure within Petaluma’s workforce,” the city stated in its reports.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.