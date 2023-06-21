Petaluma’s fabled fair returns, with eye on the future

The five-day Sonoma-Marin Fair returns Wednesday with a full schedule of family fun and beloved traditions, but also with a cloud of concern as city and fairgrounds leaders continue negotiations over the Petaluma event’s future.

The fair’s signature show, the famed World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, is set for Friday. Carnival rides, livestock exhibits, musical acts and food and game booths round out the billing through Sunday.

“The fair truly has something for every member of the family, and our pay-one-price tickets sets us apart from other local fairs,“ Sonoma-Marin Fair/4th District Agricultural Association CEO Tawny Tesconi said in a news release.

This year’s fair is the last while the fairgrounds property is managed by the 4th District Agricultural Association, also known as the 4th DAA or Fair Board, a state-appointed body that has leased the property from the city for the past 50 years.

That lease expires Dec. 31, and the Petaluma City Council has decided to transition the 55-acre property’s maintenance, management and subleasing agreements to city control on Jan. 1.

After that City Council vote in October 2022, City Manager Peggy Flynn requested that Tesconi and Fair Board president Michael Parks participate in negotiations to determine what was needed for a smooth transition process while a larger master plan for the site is formed. Negotiations stalled for a time, as each side submitted dueling records requests, and legal action seemed possible.

Earlier this spring, however, Fair Board leaders submitted a proposal whereby the annual event would operate rent-free for three years, with the city assuming costs for maintenance and utilities, while also receiving rental income from long-term tenants to pay for such costs. The Fair Board also requested that the city use some of its Measure U sales tax funds to subsidize the fair amid a deficit of about $395,000.

In a letter dated June 12, Flynn responded to that proposal, emphasizing that Measure U funds are specific to roads and other city services, but offered the Fair Board “the ability to manage events and facility rentals and retain a portion of the revenues to close the DAA’s operating deficit” while a smaller portion of event revenues be directed to a new capital improvement fund dedicated to rehabilitating the property.

That would include, but is not limited to, maintenance, replacing failed and failing infrastructure, construction of new facilities, and other improvements “to ensure the property is providing a safe and positive experience for our community,” the letter stated.

It added, “Together, we can realize the full potential of this collaboration and create a thriving community asset.”

If you go Schedule: Wednesday-Sunday Hours: Opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. Sunday. Prices: General admission (including access to all carnival rides, livestock experiences and more) is $25 for adults, $18 for children ages 4 to 12 and for adults 65 years and older. Children under 4 years old are free. Wednesday’s opening day will feature a discounted price of $18 for all. Don’t miss: Among the carnival rides, games, livestock attractions and delicious food, the fair will feature a wide range of events including the Farm Olympics on June 24, where people can compete in nearly a dozen events including wild cow milking, an egg toss, Sonoma-Marin tug-o-war, a horseback relay race and more. The beloved World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, which draws national and international attention, is set to take place Friday at 6 p.m. The winner will appear on the Today Show on June 25 and 26. Music: The Sonoma-Marin Fair will feature a variety of musical acts including alternative rock band Switchfoot, country artist Randy Houser, pop artist Gavin DeGraw, Motown performers Pride & Joy, and Latin American music performed by Banda Poterero, Sonora Santanera, and La Gran Sonora. Those wanting access to the stage’s pit section must pay another $25 fee. Info: Go to www.sonoma-marinfair.org or call 707-283-3247

Sonoma-Marin Fair schedule of events Wednesday 2 p.m., Dog Care & Training Show, Lawn Area, Dog Show Ring 3 p.m., Fair Opens — Opening Ceremonies, Main Gate 3 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate 3 p.m., Pygmy Goat Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn 3 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 3 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 4 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 4 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent 4 p.m., 4-H & FFA Poultry Show, Fur and Feathers Tent 5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent 5 p.m., Breeding Beef Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring 5 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 5 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage 6 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 6 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 6 p.m., Hobby Horse Race, Special Contest Tent 6 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 6 p.m. Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 7 p.m., Car Races featuring 600 Micros, Redwood Dwarf Cars, Redhawk Glass Wingless Sprints 7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 8 p.m., Pride & Joy, Petaluma Stage 8 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage 9 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 9 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 9 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage Thursday 9 a.m., Rabbit Show, Fur and Feathers Tent 10 a.m., Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring 1 p.m., Dairy Cattle Heifer Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring 3 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate 3 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 3:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 3:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent 4 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 4 p.m., Watermelon Eating, Special Contest Tent 4:30 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent 5 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 5 p.m., Classic Market Hog Show followed by Breeding Swine, Hog Show Ring 5 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent 5:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 6 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 6:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 7 p.m., Deadlies, Kiwanis Stage 8 p.m., Switchfoot, Petaluma Stage 9 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 9:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 9:30 p.m., Deadlies, Kiwanis Stage Friday 9 a.m., Dairy Cattle Cow Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring 10 a.m., Dairy Goat Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn 10 a.m., Cavy Show, Fur & Feathers Tent 2 p.m., Open Jr. Classic Lamb Show followed by Jr. Classic Goat Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn 3 p.m., Fair Opens 3 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate 3:30 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 3:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 3:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent 4 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 4 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent 4:30 p.m., World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, Kiwanis Stage 5 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent 5 p.m., Junior Class Market Steer Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring 5 p.m., Junior Breeding Sheep followed by Wether Ewe Show, followed by Wether Doe Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn 5:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 6 p.m., Hobby Horse Race, Special Contest Tent 7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 7 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 7:30 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 8 p.m., Randy Houser, Petaluma Stage 8 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage 9 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 9:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage Saturday Noon, Fair Opens Noon, Car Show on the Gardenway, Petaluma Stage Area, Sponsored by Local Heroes Auto Noon, Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate 12:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 12:30 p.m. Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage 12:30 p.m., Farm Olympics, Horse Arena 1 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 1:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent 2 p.m., Small Animal Red Robin, Fur & Feathers Tent 2 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 2 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent 2:30 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 3 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 3 p.m., Junior Classic Round Robin, Livestock Area 4 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 4 p.m., Watermelon Eating, Special Contest Tent 4:30 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage 5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent 5 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 5 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage 5:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 6 p.m., 4-H Jr., 4-H Sr., FFA Large Animal Round Robin, Livestock Area 6:30 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage 7 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 7:30 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 8 p.m., Gavin DeGraw, Petaluma Stage 8 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 8:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 9:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 10 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage Sunday 10 a.m., Poultry Judging Contest, Fur & Feathers Tent Noon, Fair Opens Noon, Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate Noon, Sheep Dog Trials, Horse Arena Noon, Dairy Challenge, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring 12:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 12:30 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage 1 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 1:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent 2 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 2 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 2 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage 2 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent 2 p.m., Awards Program, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring 3 p.m., Sonora Santanera, La Gran Sonora de Raul Mendoza and Banda Portero, Petaluma Stage 3 p.m., Hobby Horse Race, Special Contest Tent 4 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 4:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent 5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 6:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 6:30 p.m., Stax City, Memphis Classic Soul Music 7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds 7 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma 8 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena 9 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage

