Subscribe

Petaluma’s families dive into a new year of distance learning

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 26, 2020, 8:45AM
Updated 4 hours ago

As the first day of school drew closer, Susan Philbin and her three young daughters devoted a recent summer afternoon to a familiar tradition, heading to Target for a back-to-school haul.

But instead of filling their carts with spotless new backpacks and head-to-toe first day of school outfits, the girls loaded up on office supplies, organizational bins and small knick-knacks used to transform the family’s guest bedroom into a makeshift at-home classroom.

It was not the kind of shopping trip her daughters Caroline, 10, and 8-year-old twins Alice and Meredith had grown accustomed to, but then again, this year’s back-to-school season has been nothing like years’ past.

“I tried to make the room fun and creative, but it’s still not the same as a classroom,” Philbin said. “The first day was just nothing compared to getting in the car, walking into class for the first time and the girls seeing who their classmates are this year, meeting their new teacher, and all of that excitement.”

As with families throughout the Petaluma region, Philbin and her kids are now close to two weeks into their first school year launched entirely online, bracing for what could be a long-haul in distance learning necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

These first few weeks of school are also serving as a barometer for many teachers and parents after a grueling and haphazard spring, eager to see how a summer of preparation will translate into a second round of distance learning.

Changes in instruction

In the aftermath of the mid-March shelter-in-place order that sent educators flying into a bizarre world of Zoom classrooms and virtual learning, consistency and routine were forced into the backseat.

For Jason Sutter, Petaluma City School District’s Director of Educational Services, the focus has been on reestablishing what he calls coherence and predictability in instruction.

Its two year-round schools, Mary Collins at Cherry Valley and Penngrove Elementary, began instruction July 16, while the district’s remaining schools began on August 12. Its approximately 7,400 students span seven elementary schools, two junior high schools, two high schools, one continuation school, two charter and two alternative high schools.

In the spring, classes were enormously varied, Sutter said, from how they met and how long they met, to what tools were used and how students were assessed.

Families with young children in different grades found themselves hopping between Zoom calls dispersed throughout the day, while some high school students complained that each class involved navigating unfamiliar online tools and methods of instruction.

“I don’t think anyone was really happy with the level of education that we were able to provide in the spring,” Sutter said. “I feel like parents extended us a lot of grace, because that time was just so crazy, but we knew we had to offer something completely different going forward.”

For the Petaluma City Schools District, the largest in Petaluma and among the largest in the county, kids have more live instruction, while teachers are zeroing in on reading, writing and math standards. Things like science and social studies are being integrated, Sutter said, but only if they dovetail with those main teaching objectives.

Now, the district’s primary students, like the Philbin sisters, have more structured days than they did in the spring, and operate through a centralized digital platform that all teachers share. The girls’ days now start at 8:30am, with scheduled mid-morning and lunchtime breaks and a noon end-time, after which they begin on their assignments and homework.

At Old Adobe School District, Petaluma’s second largest district, Sonoma Mountain Elementary School Principal Michele Gochberg says they’ve placed an emphasis on ensuring kids can minimize their screen time and still have access to textbooks and other tactile materials via monthly material pick-up days. She said the district’s STEM, Spanish Immersion and Arts charters are also finding ways to maintain a focus on those campus-specific elements while remaining virtual.

Yet one concern continues to rise to the top of the pile among parents and teachers, Gochberg said.

“We’ve all realized there are so many pieces of school that aren’t academic, that are about social interaction and connection with peers,” she said. “We are missing out on that piece. They’re interacting still, but it’s in a different way and on Zoom.”

Challenges remain

For Susan Philbin, who works part-time at home and is a board member of the nonprofit Petaluma Educational Foundation, the new streamlined schedule for her three kids has been like a weight lifted off her shoulders. Like many parents, she’s had to juggle work obligations and aiding in her young children’s at-home learning.

That includes teachers, as well, like Telma Ortiz, who has found herself in the position of being a teacher twice over. In addition to the challenges she faces in teaching dual English and Spanish immersion to first-graders at Loma Vista Immersion Academy, within the Old Adobe District, Ortiz now has a set of new challenges at home.

“The things that I most worry about is my children,” she said. “It is more work to teach like this, and then I have to help my own kids as well, so it’s about juggling – I have to be my children’s teachers as well now.”

As educators with school-aged children find themselves snagged in a never-ending cycle between teaching at work then teaching at home, those with younger kids grapple with their own challenges unique to the pandemic.

Petaluma High School teacher Phil Tecata, father to a one-year-old, is now logging roughly 250 miles a week shuttling between his classroom and his parent’s home in San Francisco, his only safe option for childcare as he and his wife work full-time.

On the days of the week when he’s in Petaluma, Tecata logs into his Marine Science and Museum Management classes from his classroom – backdropped by walls decorated with boisterous odes to wildlife and biodiversity.

It’s a space that many of his new students have never entered, let alone learned in. Same goes for the student-run Petaluma Wildlife Museum, where students would normally care for its collection of animals and guide visiting elementary students on tours. It, too, remains inaccessible to this year’s students.

“For my Museum Management class, it’s a 100% practical, hands-on class, and that’s what this class has been for 30 years,” Tacata said. “There has never been a book, a written curriculum, certainly never an online element. I had to craft a completely new curriculum for a class that has never existed before.”

He says he’s already lost between 5 and 10% of his students, who chose to take a different elective. It’s a concerning metric for Tacata, who has grown the class enrollment from 16 students his first year in 2018 to an average of 96 students this year. He fears that as distance learning continues into the next school year, students will lose interest and enrollment will plummet.

“The kids did not sign up for this class. They signed up for a hands-on class, so I get it,” he said. “I’ve had to make this class from scratch, and to be honest, I’ve been teaching for 20 years and this is the hardest teaching I’ve ever done. It feels like I’m back at square one.”

Virtual school plus fire season

For Petaluma area schools and its surrounding Sonoma County districts, the pandemic is not the first curveball local teachers and administrators have had to maneuver.

Over the past few years, students have grown accustomed to canceled school days – especially in the fall months – as fire season has deposited thick blankets of smoke and power shut-offs have debilitated school campuses.

“It’s hard to compare with other kids and see if we’re having more learning loss, but in our gut we feel it is likely,” Sutter said of the successive disruptions and canceled classes. “We missed so much in the spring, and over the years with fires. So, we feel a sense of urgency to make distance learning the very best we can because it’s all we can provide our students right now.”

As families buckle in for distance learning, uncertainty still looms over the heads of teachers and parents, as long-term plans remain clouded. For the time being, the county remains on the state watch-list and is still subject to mandatory virtual learning per state orders, however, questions remain over how districts will choose to proceed if virus cases subside. Petaluma City Schools is slated to announce future plans for the school year in October.

In the meantime, parents and teachers are taking this back-to-school season one step at a time.

“This has been really tough. I have headaches, I have nightmares about whether or not I’m ready for class,” Tacata said. “But part of what pushes me through is remembering that everyone is going through this, including my kids and my colleagues. So if they can get through this, I can get through this too.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine