Petaluma’s families dive into a new year of distance learning

As the first day of school drew closer, Susan Philbin and her three young daughters devoted a recent summer afternoon to a familiar tradition, heading to Target for a back-to-school haul.

But instead of filling their carts with spotless new backpacks and head-to-toe first day of school outfits, the girls loaded up on office supplies, organizational bins and small knick-knacks used to transform the family’s guest bedroom into a makeshift at-home classroom.

It was not the kind of shopping trip her daughters Caroline, 10, and 8-year-old twins Alice and Meredith had grown accustomed to, but then again, this year’s back-to-school season has been nothing like years’ past.

“I tried to make the room fun and creative, but it’s still not the same as a classroom,” Philbin said. “The first day was just nothing compared to getting in the car, walking into class for the first time and the girls seeing who their classmates are this year, meeting their new teacher, and all of that excitement.”

As with families throughout the Petaluma region, Philbin and her kids are now close to two weeks into their first school year launched entirely online, bracing for what could be a long-haul in distance learning necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

These first few weeks of school are also serving as a barometer for many teachers and parents after a grueling and haphazard spring, eager to see how a summer of preparation will translate into a second round of distance learning.

Changes in instruction

In the aftermath of the mid-March shelter-in-place order that sent educators flying into a bizarre world of Zoom classrooms and virtual learning, consistency and routine were forced into the backseat.

For Jason Sutter, Petaluma City School District’s Director of Educational Services, the focus has been on reestablishing what he calls coherence and predictability in instruction.

Its two year-round schools, Mary Collins at Cherry Valley and Penngrove Elementary, began instruction July 16, while the district’s remaining schools began on August 12. Its approximately 7,400 students span seven elementary schools, two junior high schools, two high schools, one continuation school, two charter and two alternative high schools.

In the spring, classes were enormously varied, Sutter said, from how they met and how long they met, to what tools were used and how students were assessed.

Families with young children in different grades found themselves hopping between Zoom calls dispersed throughout the day, while some high school students complained that each class involved navigating unfamiliar online tools and methods of instruction.

“I don’t think anyone was really happy with the level of education that we were able to provide in the spring,” Sutter said. “I feel like parents extended us a lot of grace, because that time was just so crazy, but we knew we had to offer something completely different going forward.”

For the Petaluma City Schools District, the largest in Petaluma and among the largest in the county, kids have more live instruction, while teachers are zeroing in on reading, writing and math standards. Things like science and social studies are being integrated, Sutter said, but only if they dovetail with those main teaching objectives.

Now, the district’s primary students, like the Philbin sisters, have more structured days than they did in the spring, and operate through a centralized digital platform that all teachers share. The girls’ days now start at 8:30am, with scheduled mid-morning and lunchtime breaks and a noon end-time, after which they begin on their assignments and homework.

At Old Adobe School District, Petaluma’s second largest district, Sonoma Mountain Elementary School Principal Michele Gochberg says they’ve placed an emphasis on ensuring kids can minimize their screen time and still have access to textbooks and other tactile materials via monthly material pick-up days. She said the district’s STEM, Spanish Immersion and Arts charters are also finding ways to maintain a focus on those campus-specific elements while remaining virtual.

Yet one concern continues to rise to the top of the pile among parents and teachers, Gochberg said.

“We’ve all realized there are so many pieces of school that aren’t academic, that are about social interaction and connection with peers,” she said. “We are missing out on that piece. They’re interacting still, but it’s in a different way and on Zoom.”

Challenges remain

For Susan Philbin, who works part-time at home and is a board member of the nonprofit Petaluma Educational Foundation, the new streamlined schedule for her three kids has been like a weight lifted off her shoulders. Like many parents, she’s had to juggle work obligations and aiding in her young children’s at-home learning.