Petaluma’s first-ever police audit met with praise, criticism

Authors of Petaluma’s first-ever police audit lauded the department for its increased transparency and for proactively embracing oversight. But city leaders and residents alike said the audit needed more in-depth analysis on racial disparities and other issues during a Monday night discussion.

The city hired IntegrAssure in April 2023 following a “rigorous selection process” in response to a nationwide outcry over police brutality. The auditors then began working with the 106-member Petaluma Police Department to analyze its policies, training, complaints received and other factors, culminating in the report presented to City Council members this week.

Auditors were met with “collaboration and a desire on the part of the city and the police department to instill this philosophy of continuous improvement in the department,” said IntegrAssure founder, president and CEO Jeff Schlanger, who has overseen law enforcement investigations nationwide at a city, state and federal level. “That is commendable.”

One data point in question Monday night was the use or display of force broken down by ethnicity and race. Of the 119 incidents involving force in 2023, the 129 people involved were: 63% white; 43% Hispanic/Latino; 17% Black; 3% Asian; 3% other.

City leaders like council member Brian Barnacle asked for a deeper dive on that data given that the city is 69% white alone (not Hispanic/Latino), 19% Hispanic/Latino, 1.3% Black, 4.8% Asian, according to 2022 Census Bureau data.

“I just want to see more analysis in general in the report because disparities are there and part of this is trying to unearth and tell the story of those,” Barnacle said, echoing concerns brought up by other Petaluma residents.

Council members Janice Cader Thompson, John Shribbs, Kevin McDonnell and Dennis Pocekay also called for more analysis to better understand the data.

“The fact that there are disparities does not, in and of itself, tell any story,” Schlanger told the Argus-Courier. “That’s the data. … If we think that that incident began as the result of some kind of animus, something that shouldn’t be happening, we’ll call that out.”

Joanna Paun, a member of the Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee representing the NAACP, asked police to consider trauma-informed training, especially when considering Petaluma’s changing cultural landscape.

She spoke of various negative law enforcement interactions she and her family have experienced and asked the City Council to use “an equity and disparity lens when considering the auditor’s recommendations. And I do believe that disparities indicate bias.”

Another point of concern was that the language in the department’s policy on wearing police body cameras does not explicitly require their use.

“I do think that language really matters. I think we should add that ‘we shall,’ as far as cameras (are concerned), and evaluate that because language makes a difference,” Cader Thompson said.

Her suggestion was in line with proposed plans. “In the upcoming year, the IPA (independent police auditor) will work with PPD on policies relating to stops, searches and seizures, and use of force, to ensure that each of those policies comports with best practice,” according to the report, which is available on the city website.

Having done audits for agencies across the country, Schlanger said Petaluma’s police department has been receptive to the recommendations and a model of the “collaborative oversight” approach.

The auditors work nationwide through their New York and Florida offices, and employ numerous former law enforcement officials on their team, according to IntegrAssure’s website. Currently, the organization is San Leandro Police Department’s independent auditor as well, Schlanger said.

The audit and resulting 49-page report followed a nationwide outcry on police brutality against people of color in 2020, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. The city first formed a 28-member Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee which included members of the city’s Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.

An independent police audit was one of 31 recommendations presented by the committee to the city, along with a hybrid police oversight model and citywide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Another missing piece slated for later this year is the Public Safety Advisory Group, a community-led group to give advice on improving police relations with the community. The group’s parameters will be developed this summer after a permanent police chief is selected, said City Manager Peggy Flynn.

Eric Leland, a nominated community member of the ad hoc committee, said he thinks that setting up the Public Safety Advisory Group is a key component to further this work, now nearly four years in the making.

He also called for an addendum to include more thorough data analysis on racial disparities and other information.

Though Schlanger said no “precipitating event” led to an oversight model, one resident disagreed.

The community-driven process came about “because the listening circles community members held showed conclusively that people of color were having very different experiences than white people in their interaction with police. That’s what started this process. So there was a precipitating factor,” said public speaker Ellen Oster.

Use of force

The report defines “critical incidents” as officer-involved shootings, traffic collisions involving officers that result in death or serious injury, use of force resulting in death or serious injury, or deaths while in police custody.

When it comes to reviewing such incidents, auditors used what they call a “360-degree field of view,” which includes analyzing officer planning, steps taken before an incident, whether actions align with policy, legal basis for the action, deescalation and other tactics, according to the audit.

“The holistic approach ensures a thorough examination of incidents from multiple angles, considering not only the level of compliance with each implicated policy, but also the question of whether a particular incident might have been handled in a different way to have potentially obtained a better result,” the audit states.

However, there were no critical incidents involving Petaluma police during the audit’s reporting period.

In 2023 there were 61,753 calls for service – a 8.4% increase from the previous year – resulting in 4,803 police reports. In that same year, police made 2,058 arrests, a 6.1% increase from the previous year.

“The increase is partially due to an increase of police officers coming out of training and conducting solo patrols,” the report states.

When it came to the 119 incidents involving the use of force, none were found to be out of police protocol.

Also in 2023, there were 32 pursuits, of which police terminated 21, and 10 resulted in arrests and one in a release. Spike strips were used in six of the pursuits.

The audit found there were “several incidents” where different tactics could have resulted in better outcomes. The two incidents out of policy occurred with one pursuit that involved too many cars and the late termination of another.

Petaluma police “proactively updated its vehicular pursuit policy due to their own assessments,” the report states.

IntegrAssure gave recommendations to produce potentially better outcomes, including in the areas of tactical coaching, response protocols, documentation, body-worn camera policy compliance, handcuffing procedures, communication/deescalation and stops and searches, the report states.

The city accepted all recommendations, according to the report.

Complaints

The auditors agreed with the outcomes of the two internal affairs investigations they reviewed, despite “identifying some procedural issues.” The recommendations were “centered around the investigative and review process identifying some potential inefficiencies, ensuring all relevant witnesses were interviewed, and requiring additional guidance” on canine use, according to the report.

Of the 57 complaints submitted to the department’s employee tracking software, four were unfounded, 25 exonerated, two not sustained, 15 sustained, four received training and seven were pending.

When it came to reviewing police interactions, previously “they were incident-specific,” Interim Police Chief Brian Miller said. “Now we are talking about a comprehensive review, from start to finish, that involves protocols, policies, understanding of the law and more,” he said.

Training is “constant,” he added, as laws and policies change, and can come in the form of daily police briefings with superiors, legal updates as they arise, service training every six weeks, and more.

“It’s robust,” Miller said.

IntegrAssure plans to continue current protocols, analyze existing Racial and Identity Profiling Act data for 2023 and do an audit of staff operations. The company was given a three-year contract by the city, with a two-year renewal option at the end of the final year.

The auditors plan to report on numerical disparities “that might exist among certain demographic groups” and will discuss findings, Schlanger said.

Miller said he was proud of the steps being taken. “I think this is a start of continuous improvement,” he told the Argus-Courier.

He believes the partnership with IntegrAssure happened because this is “an effort to seek the most high-level, professional style of policing. And it comes from a place of coaching, mentoring and development trying to get staff to perform at that level as much as possible.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.

