Petaluma’s first-ever police audit met with praise, criticism

Authors of Petaluma’s first-ever police audit lauded the department for its increased transparency and for proactively embracing oversight. But city leaders and residents alike said the audit needed more in-depth analysis on racial disparities and other issues during a Monday night discussion.

The city hired IntegrAssure in April 2023 following a “rigorous selection process” in response to a nationwide outcry over police brutality. The auditors then began working with the 106-member Petaluma Police Department to analyze its policies, training, complaints received and other factors, culminating in the report presented to City Council members this week.

Auditors were met with “collaboration and a desire on the part of the city and the police department to instill this philosophy of continuous improvement in the department,” said IntegrAssure founder, president and CEO Jeff Schlanger, who has overseen law enforcement investigations nationwide at a city, state and federal level. “That is commendable.”

One data point in question Monday night was the use or display of force broken down by ethnicity and race. Of the 119 incidents involving force in 2023, the 129 people involved were: 63% white; 43% Hispanic/Latino; 17% Black; 3% Asian; 3% other.

City leaders like council member Brian Barnacle asked for a deeper dive on that data given that the city is 69% white alone (not Hispanic/Latino), 19% Hispanic/Latino, 1.3% Black, 4.8% Asian, according to 2022 Census Bureau data.

“I just want to see more analysis in general in the report because disparities are there and part of this is trying to unearth and tell the story of those,” Barnacle said, echoing concerns brought up by other Petaluma residents.

Council members Janice Cader Thompson, John Shribbs, Kevin McDonnell and Dennis Pocekay also called for more analysis to better understand the data.

“The fact that there are disparities does not, in and of itself, tell any story,” Schlanger told the Argus-Courier. “That’s the data. … If we think that that incident began as the result of some kind of animus, something that shouldn’t be happening, we’ll call that out.”

Joanna Paun, a member of the Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee representing the NAACP, asked police to consider trauma-informed training, especially when considering Petaluma’s changing cultural landscape.

She spoke of various negative law enforcement interactions she and her family have experienced and asked the City Council to use “an equity and disparity lens when considering the auditor’s recommendations. And I do believe that disparities indicate bias.”

Another point of concern was that the language in the department’s policy on wearing police body cameras does not explicitly require their use.

“I do think that language really matters. I think we should add that ‘we shall,’ as far as cameras (are concerned), and evaluate that because language makes a difference,” Cader Thompson said.

Her suggestion was in line with proposed plans. “In the upcoming year, the IPA (independent police auditor) will work with PPD on policies relating to stops, searches and seizures, and use of force, to ensure that each of those policies comports with best practice,” according to the report, which is available on the city website.

Having done audits for agencies across the country, Schlanger said Petaluma’s police department has been receptive to the recommendations and a model of the “collaborative oversight” approach.

The auditors work nationwide through their New York and Florida offices, and employ numerous former law enforcement officials on their team, according to IntegrAssure’s website. Currently, the organization is San Leandro Police Department’s independent auditor as well, Schlanger said.

The audit and resulting 49-page report followed a nationwide outcry on police brutality against people of color in 2020, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. The city first formed a 28-member Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee which included members of the city’s Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.

An independent police audit was one of 31 recommendations presented by the committee to the city, along with a hybrid police oversight model and citywide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Another missing piece slated for later this year is the Public Safety Advisory Group, a community-led group to give advice on improving police relations with the community. The group’s parameters will be developed this summer after a permanent police chief is selected, said City Manager Peggy Flynn.