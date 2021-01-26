Petaluma’s Friedman’s Home Improvement offers free sandbags ahead of storm

To help families in need weather the atmospheric river hitting this afternoon, Friedman’s Home Improvement on North McDowell Boulevard is giving away free sandbags.

Shoppers can get up to 20 bags at no cost, with additional bags available for purchase. The sand is provided for free.

“All materials needed to fill bags are available at our yard entrance at each location,” the press release stated. “Customers are responsible for filling their own bags and are asked to follow the safety protocols that will be in place.

Friedman’s in Santa Rosa and Sonoma will also offer free sandbags.

For more information, call the store at 774-8400.

The Petaluma store is located at 429 N. McDowell Boulevard.