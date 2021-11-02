Petaluma’s Heebe Jeebe to reopen after flood destroys inventory

Petaluma’s famed novelty toy store Heebe Jeebe was set to reopen Tuesday after a treacherous storm prompted temporary closure and days of recovery efforts.

A post on the store’s Facebook page suggested that it would be able to open later in the day Oct. 24. But to owner Drew Washer’s surprise, the situation was worse than she initially imagined.

“So we got there Sunday morning and that was when it was really windy and rainy,” Washer said. “(We) walked in and the water kind of gushed out the door.”

Heebe Jeebe, 46 Kentucky St., has sold a variety of T-shirts, housewares and more for 22 years - but it is especially known for its collection of unique wooden children’s toys and stuffed animals. Such treasures were at the heart of the store’s losses during the atmospheric river that dumped about 6 inches of rain on Petaluma over the course of 48 hours.

During the storm, water poured in from the ceiling, pooling on the shop floor and percolating down to the basement.

“So I had to get all the wet stuff out of here as soon as possible so we could dry everything really well,” Washer said as she described her team’s scramble in the aftermath. “We got a real handle on that right away.”

But even with their efforts to preserve the products with dryers and dehumidifiers, the store ended up losing roughly 90% of its children’s products, including stuffed animals that were so soaked with water that Washer recalled ringing them out like dish towels.

Many of the toys are ordered from overseas, including the popular London-based Jellycat, which offers baby gifts, soft toys and other accessories.

Washer said some of the companies are not shipping again until January, well past the Christmas shopping season.

“The companies are all helping me out, trying to facilitate us getting stuff that would be harder to get at this point,” Washer said. “So I’m lucky that I have this long-term relationship with a lot of people.”

Though the store won’t have as much in stock this Christmas season, Washer said that she had ordered in bulk prior to the storm, all thanks to the ongoing cargo crisis that has left loads of shipments sitting in ports due to issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So we were able to replenish the shelves enough to keep everything going while I try to hustle,” Washer said.

Some products were well-packaged and wrapped, and Washer and fellow employees were able to save many of the store’s T-shirt stock as well.

“I can squeeze in more product on these shelves than anybody,” Washer said. “People won’t even know when they come in here that anything happened, let’s just say that. It’s handled, but it’s been hard.”

But since many of the European toys and accessories are worth as much as $120 each, Washer expects that the store will still be hurting this holiday season, as she continues to add up pages and pages of inventory losses.

Through it all, Washer is appreciative of the outpouring of community support she and the store have received since the flood.

“I’ve had people offering me money, people in the community – it makes me cry just thinking about it,” Washer said in thankful disbelief. “Small businesses are really about relationships, relationships with breadth. The relationships are really what make a business over the years.”

And regardless of the hardship she’s experienced as she works to rebuild her store, Washer is grateful that the situation wasn’t worse for her personally.

“I really feel for people in New Orleans and places like that that deal with floods,” Washer said. “It’s challenging and depressing, but I have my home and can come home to it and lay in my nice, warm bed.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.