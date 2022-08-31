Petaluma’s Kenilworth Park enters ‘discovery phase’ for public art, playground upgrades

The Petaluma Public Art Committee is partnering with the city’s Parks and Recreation department to transform the playground at Kenilworth Park to create “higher impact” with public art throughout the city and to make the park area more interactive and family-friendly.

At the public art committee’s Aug. 25 meeting, committee members unanimously voted to allocate $5,000 to enter into an “exploration and discovery” phase of an expected project that would transform the park playground, located behind the Petaluma Regional Library at 150 Fairgrounds Drive, incorporating public art elements while upgrading to new play equipment.

Funds will be used for community engagement efforts and a series of study sessions while the public art committee and Parks and Recreation department staff form a set of goals and design for the project.

“I think there’s a lot of energy supporting it,” said Melissa Abercrombie, chair of the art committee. “It’s going to be a whole new thing we’ve never experienced, and with that comes a lot of promise.”

A community survey will be launched to gather public input about expectations for the playground, how the site is used, how it could better serve the community and other features that will support an inclusive project design.

Since the project has yet to see a design, the committee is planning for a project budget that could reach up to about $385,000 over a three-year period, according to Abercrombie.

It is not yet known how costs will be split between the Parks and Recreation’s Measure M and Proposition 68 funds, and the public art fund. It is also not yet known how maintenance funding will be handled once the project is completed.

“As this starts to take shape and we understand more about what this is going to entail, we’re going to build this table and who’s going to come sit at this table, we’re going to be able to understand how we can ask people how to contribute here,” city public art specialist David Ward said.

The public art committee and Parks and Recreation department will also collaborate with ReLeaf Petaluma to incorporate increased tree canopy into the project, Abercrombie said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.