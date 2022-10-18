Subscribe

Petaluma’s most ‘dangerous’ mayoral candidate

JOHN PATRICK SHEEHY
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
October 18, 2022, 1:28PM
John Sheehy (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
On election night, June 12, 1951, the Western Avenue Rover Boys gathered in the smoke-filled back room of Bob Brunner’s insurance office in the Mutual Relief Building. Brunner, the group’s charismatic political leader, was hoping to unseat Petaluma’s sitting mayor in a write-in campaign. Brunner’s call for eliminating the city manager’s position and returning government to the people resonated with longtime residents concerned with the city’s sudden growth.

A group of merry pranksters, the Rover Boys usually met at Andresen’s Tavern next door, but state law shuttered bars on election day – a pre-Prohibition law from when bars served as polling stations, trading drinks for votes. Awaiting election results, the Rover Boys were joined in Brunner’s backroom by their political opponents, the Kentucky Street Commandos, to bury hatchets over cocktails.

Given the divisiveness of the mayor’s race, no one expected the hatchets to be buried for long — Petaluma’s future hung in the balance.

Developers, armed with government subsidies for returning servicemen, had descended upon the area, buying up cheap farmland east of town and building tract homes. The city’s population, which had stood at 8,000 since 1930, jumped 20% to 10,000 within four years. Plans for a new freeway east of town attracted a swarm of speculators looking to build motels, restaurants, malls and car dealerships along its exit ramps.

But shadows loomed in Petaluma’s post-war progress.

City resources were being overwhelmed, with roads in disrepair, schools in double session, water and sewage plants nearing capacity. Downtown merchants, reliant upon through traffic on Main Street, viewed the freeway as a death knell. Likewise, Petaluma’s two economic cornerstones, the poultry and dairy industries, were beginning to be displaced by more efficient factory farms springing up around the county.

In an effort to get ahead of the curve, the city council asked voters in 1947 to adopt a city manager form of government, pointing out Petaluma was becoming too big to be managed by part-time, elected officials with their own businesses to attend to. Not everyone on the council agreed.

Mayor Jasper Woodson, manager of the Sunset Line and Twine Company, argued the change would undermine Petaluma’s democratic form of government. City officials traditionally elected by voters — the city clerk, tax collector, treasurer, chief of police, superintendent of streets, etc. — would be hired and fired by the city manager, placing too much power in the hands of one person which was an invitation for corruption.

Proponents of the city manager model pointed out many communities adopted it for precisely the opposite reason — to thwart the practices of dishonest politicians. Petaluma citizens first attempted to do so in 1934 after the mayor and four officials were found profiting from city contracts.

Those officials — Mayor Will Farrell, councilmen Ludwig Schluckebier, George Van Bebber, Chris Riewerts, and City Attorney Lewis Cromwell — admitted to committing “technical violations of the law,” but denied any criminal intent, arguing they were merely following the customary practices of past officials.

The citizens’ committee exposing their actions argued there was nothing “technical” about them. The men billed the city for goods and services under the names of their employees so as to conceal the true identities of their companies, and then approved the bills for payment as members of the city’s finance committee. The committee launched its investigation only after being stymied by the same officials in bringing charges of price gouging, sanitary violations and kickbacks against the salvage company contracted to collect the city’s garbage.

The five officials quickly agreed to resign in exchange for avoiding a Sonoma County Grand Jury inquiry. A week after their resignations, they were feted at a retirement party by the “Old Guard” of businessmen who ran the city, including Woodson, then one of the remaining city councilmen.

The citizens’ committee promptly petitioned the city to adopt a city manager form of government. That led to the election of a 15-member Board of Freeholders to draft a new city charter. The Old Guard succeeded in filling half of the seats on the board with allies opposed to a city manager, burying the proposal.

When the referendum for a city manager resurfaced in 1947, the Rover Boys rallied to oppose it. The group initially formed in Hans Andresen’s Continental Hotel Tavern during World War II to write letters to local servicemen overseas, signing them “The Western Avenue Rover Boys.” After the war, when Andresen moved his tavern to its current location at 19 Western Avenue, the Rover Boys followed, regrouping as watchdogs of city hall.

Advocates of limited government, they worshiped former president Herbert Hoover, annually celebrating his birthday with a cake party at Andresen’s. Hoover exemplified their political philosophy by vetoing several bills providing relief to struggling Americans during the Depression, in the belief that such assistance was better handled on a local, voluntary basis.

Despite the efforts of the Rover Boys, the 1947 referendum to adopt a city manager form of government narrowly passed. Going forward, Petaluma’s mayor and the city council were relegated to setting city policies and the city manager to implementing them.

Recruiting qualified city managers, however, proved a challenge.

The first two hires quickly departed after hitting a wall of internal resistance. By the 1951 election, the office had been vacant for eight months. Taking advantage of the vacancy, the Rover Boys succeeded in placing three referendums on the ballot designed to curb the powers of the city manager. The city council, however, rejected their fourth petition calling for a vote on the city manager position itself.

To keep the issue alive, Brunner picked a proxy battle with Lee Myers, owner of the L&M Drug Store in the Masonic Building, who was running unopposed for reelection as mayor. The candidate filing deadline having passed, Brunner resorted to a write-in campaign, handing out pencils inscribed with his campaign slogan: “Use this to bring the government back to the people.” For Brunner, that meant eliminating the city manager position and establishing a “strong mayor” model of governance.

The campaign wasn’t personal — Brunner and Myers had grown up together — but it created a schism among the Old Guard, giving rise to the Kentucky Street Commandos. The mild-mannered Myers struggled to compete against Brunner’s ability to command the electorate’s attention, a talent he honed as a sleight-of-hand magician with the Egg City Minstrels, a vaudeville troupe of Petaluma business owners who performed at charity benefits throughout California.

On election eve, Myers was announced as the winner by 28 votes. Brunner demanded a recount, citing fraud and vote-counting irregularities. After an investigation, Myers’ winning margin was increased to 32 votes.

Brunner refused to accept the final count.

As a consolation, the city council offered him a seat on the planning commission. Brunner declined.

“That’s a political graveyard to keep me quiet and cool me down,” he told them. “It’s like making a guy vice president.”

Instead, he adopted the moniker “Petaluma’s Minority Leader,” and made himself a regular disruptive figure at city council meetings, speaking out against anything he considered government intrusion. He also took up black magic, holding a solo séance each Halloween to summon the spirit of Harry Houdini for support.

Despite Brunner’s loss, the three amendments restricting the powers of the city manager passed. They restored management duties to the mayor and city council, including final say in all hiring and firing decisions, and demoted the city manager to chief administrator.

In the fall of 1951, Ed Frank was hired as city manager. He helped to guide Petaluma through its growing pains over the next decade, making friends with Brunner along the way. That didn’t stop Brunner from trying to abolish his job.

In 1953, he made another run for mayor, this time against Vincent Schoeningh, a downtown merchant backed by the Kentucky Street Commandos. Brunner accused the city manager’s office of being a money pit, despite an audit showing the office generated ten times its annual cost in savings and new revenues.

Brunner lost the race by 223 votes.

In 1955, he ran for a seat on the city council, again seeking to eliminate the city manager’s position. This time he lost by only 10 votes. Unable to get off his maverick soapbox, he ran again for mayor in 1957 and 1961. Despite pulling as many votes as he had in previous elections, he lost both times by substantial margins, a sign new residents weren’t joining his base.

In 1959, Rover Boys founder Hans Andresen died. His son Hank assumed ownership of the tavern and shifted the Rover Boys away from politics to social activities, adopting a women’s auxiliary known as the Rover Girls.

Continuing his annual séances to conjure the spirit of Houdini, Brunner blamed his failure on political interference. He died after a battle with cancer in 1965, leaving his insurance business to his son, Robert A. Brunner, who in 1969 fulfilled his father’s dream of being elected to the Petaluma City Council.

