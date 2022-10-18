Petaluma’s most ‘dangerous’ mayoral candidate

John Sheehy is an author and “history detective” who digs beneath the legends, folklore, and myths of Petaluma to learn what’s either been hidden from the common narrative or else lost to time. He is the author of “On a River Winding Home: Stories and Visions of the Petaluma River Watershed,” with photographs by Scott Hess. His blog, “Petaluma Historian,” can be perused at PetalumaHistorian.com.

John Sheehy (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

On election night, June 12, 1951, the Western Avenue Rover Boys gathered in the smoke-filled back room of Bob Brunner’s insurance office in the Mutual Relief Building. Brunner, the group’s charismatic political leader, was hoping to unseat Petaluma’s sitting mayor in a write-in campaign. Brunner’s call for eliminating the city manager’s position and returning government to the people resonated with longtime residents concerned with the city’s sudden growth.

A group of merry pranksters, the Rover Boys usually met at Andresen’s Tavern next door, but state law shuttered bars on election day – a pre-Prohibition law from when bars served as polling stations, trading drinks for votes. Awaiting election results, the Rover Boys were joined in Brunner’s backroom by their political opponents, the Kentucky Street Commandos, to bury hatchets over cocktails.

Given the divisiveness of the mayor’s race, no one expected the hatchets to be buried for long — Petaluma’s future hung in the balance.

Developers, armed with government subsidies for returning servicemen, had descended upon the area, buying up cheap farmland east of town and building tract homes. The city’s population, which had stood at 8,000 since 1930, jumped 20% to 10,000 within four years. Plans for a new freeway east of town attracted a swarm of speculators looking to build motels, restaurants, malls and car dealerships along its exit ramps.

But shadows loomed in Petaluma’s post-war progress.

City resources were being overwhelmed, with roads in disrepair, schools in double session, water and sewage plants nearing capacity. Downtown merchants, reliant upon through traffic on Main Street, viewed the freeway as a death knell. Likewise, Petaluma’s two economic cornerstones, the poultry and dairy industries, were beginning to be displaced by more efficient factory farms springing up around the county.

In an effort to get ahead of the curve, the city council asked voters in 1947 to adopt a city manager form of government, pointing out Petaluma was becoming too big to be managed by part-time, elected officials with their own businesses to attend to. Not everyone on the council agreed.

Mayor Jasper Woodson, manager of the Sunset Line and Twine Company, argued the change would undermine Petaluma’s democratic form of government. City officials traditionally elected by voters — the city clerk, tax collector, treasurer, chief of police, superintendent of streets, etc. — would be hired and fired by the city manager, placing too much power in the hands of one person which was an invitation for corruption.

Proponents of the city manager model pointed out many communities adopted it for precisely the opposite reason — to thwart the practices of dishonest politicians. Petaluma citizens first attempted to do so in 1934 after the mayor and four officials were found profiting from city contracts.

Those officials — Mayor Will Farrell, councilmen Ludwig Schluckebier, George Van Bebber, Chris Riewerts, and City Attorney Lewis Cromwell — admitted to committing “technical violations of the law,” but denied any criminal intent, arguing they were merely following the customary practices of past officials.

The citizens’ committee exposing their actions argued there was nothing “technical” about them. The men billed the city for goods and services under the names of their employees so as to conceal the true identities of their companies, and then approved the bills for payment as members of the city’s finance committee. The committee launched its investigation only after being stymied by the same officials in bringing charges of price gouging, sanitary violations and kickbacks against the salvage company contracted to collect the city’s garbage.

The five officials quickly agreed to resign in exchange for avoiding a Sonoma County Grand Jury inquiry. A week after their resignations, they were feted at a retirement party by the “Old Guard” of businessmen who ran the city, including Woodson, then one of the remaining city councilmen.

The citizens’ committee promptly petitioned the city to adopt a city manager form of government. That led to the election of a 15-member Board of Freeholders to draft a new city charter. The Old Guard succeeded in filling half of the seats on the board with allies opposed to a city manager, burying the proposal.

When the referendum for a city manager resurfaced in 1947, the Rover Boys rallied to oppose it. The group initially formed in Hans Andresen’s Continental Hotel Tavern during World War II to write letters to local servicemen overseas, signing them “The Western Avenue Rover Boys.” After the war, when Andresen moved his tavern to its current location at 19 Western Avenue, the Rover Boys followed, regrouping as watchdogs of city hall.