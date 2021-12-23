Petaluma’s most read stories of 2021

Not every story we write can be the most important piece of journalism ever created.

Not every important piece of journalism becomes a viral sensation.

With that said, we are able to see which articles written by Argus-Courier staffers generated the most online page views. And so we’re sharing that list with you today.

1. Love, sex and video-on-demand

Summary: This piece, a preview for an upcoming Cinnabar-streamed performance of the play, “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” shows the power of a good headline. But it also offered a fascinating interview with actor Ann Woodhead, who had played Dr. Ruth before - but never without a live audience.

2. Sonoma Instagram influences faces criminal charges after accusing Petaluma Latino couple of attempted kidnapping

Summary: Katie Sorensen, the mom and influencer at the center of a viral kidnapping allegation at a Petaluma Michaels store last December, was charged in April with giving false information to police.

3. Petaluma mom who collapsed on Zoom remembered for her kindness

Summary: Readers were drawn to the story of EB Troast, the educator who left behind a beloved partner and two young children after going into cardiac arrest while on a Zoom call in January.

4. Conjuring memories of Petaluma’s Spooky House

Summary: Published right before October, this historical tale delved into the history of the Queen Anne mansion at 11 Hill Drive known locally as “The Spooky House.”

5. Petaluma creamery faces closure as fines, unpaid bills reach $1.4M

Summary: After a decade of systemic wastewater violations, unpaid bills and fines, the 110-year-old dairy business nearly had its access to the city’s wastewater system shut down, putting the company’s ability to continue operations in peril.

6. Petaluma police set to evict residents of Steamer Landing homeless encampment

Summary: City officials set their sights on a growing homeless encampment at the downtown Steamer Landing Park. The move to evict the residents there was the first major effort to clear the area of campsites since late April, when police rousted about two dozen residents.

7. Maquire’s Irish pub faces permanent closure

Summary: After months of closure and nearly $75,000 in back rent, the beloved downtown bar was facing likely eviction as the landlord moved to sell the building.

8. Music store restoration uncovers long hidden curiosities

Summary: A year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close-up shop, Petaluma’s Tall Toad Music spent shutdown time refurbishing the store.

9. After they were racially profiled during Michael’s shopping trip, Petaluma family speaks out

Summary: In the months since a white mom from Sonoma took to social media to accuse the Martinez family of attempting to kidnap her children last year at a Petaluma Michael’s, the Latino residents worked diligently to clear their names while grappling with the newfound spotlight.

10. Petaluma man says he felt pressure to leave Safeway job after requesting medical accommodation

Summary: A Petaluma man with spina bifida, who worked at a local Safeway for more than two years, says he felt forced to quit after he sought accommodations for his medical condition.

11. Muralist completes work on Keller Street garage

Summary: Lifelong artist Ryan Petersen talked with us just a few days after completing the large-scale, two-phase project that began in November of 2020, resumed in May of 2021, and was officially finished — and ceremoniously signed by Petersen — on Friday, Aug. 6.

12. Tony and Heather Campbell create Christmas spectacular despite busy schedule

Summary: There are 600,000 lights and 47 cutouts in this patriotic-themed holiday display. There’s also a donation box outside, and every penny goes to the local nonprofit Una Vida. In that way, the Campbell family helps brighten lives in more ways than one.