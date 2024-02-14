Flower shops and grocery stores start to get a little redder in early February as retailers gear up for Valentine’s Day with red roses readily in supply.

Many local flower shops in Sonoma and around the Bay Area get their roses from local growers such as Neve Bros. in Petaluma, a family owned and operated grower of hybrid tea roses, spray roses and other seasonal florals like hydrangeas and tulips.

At first blush, you might think Valentine’s Day is the busiest time of year for growers and wholesalers like Neve Brothers. It’s not. Mother’s Day trumps Valentine’s Day in the hearts of those who buy bouquets.

But while there is still some pickup in business in the days leading up to Valentine’s, Neve, who supplies flowers to local shops throughout the Bay Area, said it’s not like it used to be.

“(Business) is about average, maybe not as busy as many years past but we don’t bring a lot of flowers into the holiday anymore,” co-owner Chris Neve said. “We don’t try to take roses out of production and bring them all in during Valentine’s week, so we just try to take care of customers best we can.”

The National Retail Federation’s latest annual survey expects Valentine’s Day to reach record spending this year with an estimated $14.2 billion expected to be spent on the holiday.

The top five gifts, according to the survey are candy, greeting cards, flowers, an evening out and jewelry. Flowers are expected to see a new spending record as well along with jewelry and spending on an evening on the town, specifically.

“Retailers are ready to help customers this Valentine’s Day with meaningful and memorable gifts,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “With consumers prioritizing their spouse or significant other this year, retailers expect to see a shift in spending for certain gifting categories.”

Data collected from finance website Finance Buzz found that the average price for a dozen, long-stem red roses in the U.S. will cost Just under $89.

California is on the less expensive side of the spectrum with the average cost of a dozen roses sitting at about $73.

Neve said the economics of running the business don’t support going all out for Valentine’s Day, especially as inflation and high costs have hit the flower industry hard.

A lot of it has to do with transportation costs of getting the flowers to their destinations. The other part has to do with the timing of Valentine’s Day being in the middle of February.

“There’s not a glutton of product at least on our end,” Neve said. “We have to force (the roses) to come in for this week and we just don’t do that anymore.”

