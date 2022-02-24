Petaluma’s newest restaurant, Easy Rider, offers Low Country - elevated

Easy Rider’s packed dining room was a welcome sight when I arrived at the former Whisper Sisters space at the corner of Washington and Kentucky streets. And its refined menu gives Petaluma diners something they have been requesting for years – Southern cuisine, but stepped up a notch or two.

We were joined during our recent dinner at Easy Rider by a neighbor couple, as well as Lance and Roberta Lew, who are well known locally for their culinary prowess, and whose Chinese New Year’s dinner we wrote about recently. Both had visited Easy Rider prior and so were already confident we, too, would enjoy the experience.

In speaking with co-owners Dustin Sullivan and chef Jared Rogers, we learned that, in fact, there is more to the menu than meets the eye.

“We like giving people an experience,” says Sullivan. “We want our menu to be approachable, so have recognizable menu items, however there are always little surprises, in large part, thanks to Jared’s culinary innovations and attention to detail.”

This is exactly what we experienced. We saw dishes such as fried chicken, hushpuppies, and collard greens, but everything seemed to be slightly different, and most definitely elevated, from similar dishes we have had in the south.

The attention to detail does come at a cost. Sourcing quality ingredients means the prices at Easy Rider are not what you would find at a diner in the Bayou, but were well worth the experience we enjoyed and are on par with what other restaurants of the same quality are charging.

Chef Jared Rogers was born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia, which is nestled in Blue Ridge Mountains, part of the larger Appalachian Mountain chain. The Blue Ridge Mountains are one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world and were already formed when North America and Europe collided, prior to retreating to their current location. Although not often thought of as the “South” by geographically challenged Californians such as myself, Virginia is considered part of the “south,” and shares many culinary similarities with its more southern neighbors. If there was any doubt, the politeness of Rogers’ “sir” when speaking to me confirmed his polite southern heritage.

Rogers started his culinary career with an apprenticeship at Chateau Morrisette in the Blue Ridge Mountains at age 15 under Chef Richard Perry. After high school he moved to California because of the “amazing food scene.” He attended the California Culinary Academy, and he interned at several San Francisco restaurants, including the famed Aqua, before opening Picco Restaurant in Larkspur with Chef Bruce Hill. He would stay there as Executive Chef and partner for 10 years, winning a couple of “rising star” awards and similar recognition from the likes of Zagat. As part of a culinary tour and stage program, Rogers has also toured Europe, even spending time at the famed Arzak in the Basque Country.

After 10 years with Picco, Rogers felt the pull to cook the southern food of his roots and so moved back to Charleston, South Carolina, where he helped to open and run several “Low Country” restaurants. This is where Rogers really developed his passion for Low Country cuisine, which is what dominates Easy Rider’s menu, with the addition of local seasonal ingredients.

“Low Country” is a swath of land, much of it below sea level, running up the Georgia and Carolina coastline. The associated cuisine has a mix of international elements, like most southern cuisine, but has heavier African and Caribbean influences and due to the diversity of its coastal waters, features seafood prominently.

“Low country is the flavors and techniques I learned in the Appalachian Mountains and coastal areas of the Carolinas,” Rogers said. “Whether its biscuits or shrimp and grits, this is how I learned to make these dishes on that side of the continent.”

After reconnecting with his love for Low Country cooking, Rogers returned to California and ended up partnering with Sullivan to open Marin’s Guesthouse.

Sullivan was born in Mill Valley and has lived in Marin his entire life.

“I started waiting tables at the Cheesecake factory in my early 20s, and fell in love with the pace of a busy restaurant,” Sullivan said. “I moved behind the bar shortly thereafter and bartended for many years at various places until I started getting into operations positions.”

With both bar and restaurant management under his belt, he and Rogers opened Guesthouse Marin in Kentfield in fall 2018.

“Guesthouse has a classic American feel, so that menu seemed to fit,” Sullivan said. “However, with Easy Rider’s space, with exposed brick, concrete and steel, a Southern menu seemed more appropriate. Additionally, living in Marin and spending a lot of time in Petaluma, I know there is a great mix of demographics here and the populace really appreciates food.”