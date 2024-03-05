Just last month, Petaluma resident Pari Koller celebrated a birthday few of us reach: her 101st.

Koller was served a “great chocolate cake” on Feb. 10. as she celebrated with her daughter, her grandson and about three dozen friends at Windsong of Sonoma Senior Living, the Petaluma assisted-living facility where she has lived for the past two years.

There were special guests too, including Vice Mayor John Shribbs who presented Koller with a proclamation certificate, according to Nicole Ostrowski, activities director at Windsong.

“She is one of our most active and smiling residents we have here at Windsong,” Ostrowski said of Koller, describing the centenarian as a lover of music and animals.

Koller’s life began in Germany, where she was a semi-professional ballet dancer before the age of 10. After she left behind ballet dancing in her late teens, she married her husband at 21 in France and then moved to Canada for work before she landed in California.

She later was hired in the film distribution department of Universal Pictures in Europe, which took her to France, Canada and the U.S. She also wrote a memoir.

“She was really proud of her work,” Ostrowski said.

After visiting the Petaluma Community Center, Koller became a big fan of Tai Chi, which she still practices. Even serious health concerns don’t get her down, Ostrowski said.

