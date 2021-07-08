Petaluma’s Past: Chickens and peep shows and war on the horizon in 1939

The year was 1939 and Adolph Hitler was openly threatening the World. On Sept. 1, the Nazis invaded Poland and the following day, Britain, France, New Zealand, Australia and India declared war on Germany. Nine days later, Canada did the same. President Franklin Roosevelt, meanwhile, trying to comply with staunch American resistance to war, declared “neutrality.”

Congress passed the “Neutrality Act” in November, allowing the U.S. to sell supplies and arms to our allies without getting militarily involved ourselves.

It was estimated at the time, that Germany had over 2.5 million troops and 6,000 war planes, while Britain’s strength then, was just 650,000 troops and 3,000 planes. France had 3 million troops and 3,000 planes. As Britain appointed Winston Churchill to Lord of the Admiralty, FDR chose Gen. George Marshall for his Chief of Staff.

In other news, France, finally caving to public demand, ended guillotine executions that year, Siam became Thailand, Herman Goering became Hitler’s second in command and the League of Nations unanimously expelled the Soviet Union. Also that year, Teddy Roosevelt’s image was carved into Mt. Rushmore, the Ford-Ferguson Tractor hit the market, FDR laid the cornerstone for The Jefferson Memorial and General Motors debuted something they called the “Hydra-Matic Drive,” the World’s first automatic transmission.

Major movies that year, were “The Wizard of Oz” and “Gone With the Wind.” John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” was a major hit on Broadway, as was William Saroyan‘s, “The Time Of Your Life.”

In Sonoma County, at the ending of the Great Depression, FDR’s WPA had built bridges, sidewalks, streets and buildings here in the 1930s.

Sonoma County columnist and author Gaye LeBaron said that there was still a bit of “depression mentality, but the Dust Bowl migration to California was over by ’39, and Santa Rosa was showing “glimmers of promise.”

Once again, prosperity was just around the corner, and to help it along, most Californians with prohibition-caused rap-sheets, were completely pardoned in ‘39.

Then, however, came a critical shortage of farm labor here, due to men entering the military, plus the forced relocation of Japanese-Americans to “detention camps.”

That relocation, undertaken due to misplaced fear of sabotage, was a terrible U.S. mistake.

Also affecting Sonoma County’s agriculture, were American drinking habits during prohibition, changing away from wine to hard liquor, causing thousands of vineyards to be uprooted and leaving less than 10,000 acres of vineyard in Sonoma County.

But, the big non-war news in California was the Golden Gate International Exposition held on Treasure Island, to celebrate the completion of the S.F. Bay Bridge in 1936, as well as the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937. Twenty-six Nations, fronting on the Pacific Ocean, participated in the event, hoping to promote international trade. And, after the big downer of the Great Depression, everyone was ready to party.

It was quite a show, including a $40 million art exhibit, indoor polo matches, rodeo contests, Mexican musicians and folk dancers, carnival rides and much more.

The fair featured a “honky tonk tone that included the Folies Bergere and Zigfield’s Follies, along with such entertainers as Bing Crosby, Count Basie and Benny Goodman.

Burlesque dancer Sally Rand was also featured, performing in “Sally Rand’s (N)ude Ranch,” where, for an extra two bits, one could peep thru a hole and see Sally, with her ostrich feather fan.

Petaluma Day at the Fair, was May 7 and, it was part of the large Redwood Empire display of recreation, agriculture, wine and history. It featured chickens and eggs. Sonoma County’s exhibit also featured a gigantic, walk-through redwood stump 20 feet in diameter. The exhibit, staffed by Future Farmers of America and 4-H members, held livestock shows and the SRJC 60-person band added music to it. With admission at 50 cents, the fair was attended by 17 million people, but still lost $4 million. Later, in 1941, Treasure Island was to become occupied by the U.S. Navy, as our Country finally entered the war.

