Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater amends vaccination policy after outcry

In the wake of outcry from fans and musicians on social media, Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater will accept a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to live performances, softening a prior requirement that attendees show proof of vaccination.

The move comes as Bay Area venues, theaters and public events struggle to find a balance between safety and normalcy, with several counties continuing to see rising infection rates, all as vocal vaccination holdouts claim — as indicated by some of the more extreme comments on the Phoenix Facebook page — that such requirements amount to vaccination segregation.

The popular venue only recently reopened, with a July 16 performance by Radium-X followed by a July 23 appearance by rapper Lil’ Bean. Masks were not required for those initial performances, but that has changed with the rising tide of coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious delta variant.

The Phoenix issued an announcement Aug. 11 that, in accordance with new directives from the Sonoma County Health Department, all patrons would be required to wear masks or face coverings when attending shows at the Phoenix Theater until further notice.

The policy was greeted with only a few negative responses on social media.

Then on Aug. 14, the venue posted an announcement stating, “The Phoenix Theater will require guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when attending shows at our venue, effective September 1, 2021.”

Just two days later, in the wake of the resulting furor, with more 500 comments on the Phoenix Facebook page arguing both sides of the issue, the venue has changed course.

“New policy effective September 1, 2021: The Phoenix Theater will require guests to provide proof upon entry of either a completed vaccination against COVID-19 or a documented negative COVID-19 test result from within 48 hours prior to the show date.”

An email to owner Phoenix Theater manager Tom Gaffey seeking comment on the policy shift was not immediately returned.

In some cases, the announcement elaborated, the vaccine mandate will remain in effect, as required by specific performers, such as the multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Ty Segall, scheduled to appear at the Phoenix on Sept. 18.

Of those local venues that have announced a similar vaccination requirement — including Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater, set to reopen on Sept. 10 with the comedy-drama “Cry It Out” — the Phoenix appears to be the first to step back and accept both proof of vaccination and a negative test result.

Cinnabar on Tuesday issued a statement that in addition to proof of vaccination and mask requirements, the venue would suspend the consumption of food and drink inside the theater, and would be moving its concessions sales area to nearby rehearsal studio roughly twice the size of the small Cinnabar lobby where wine and snacks have traditionally been sold.

Petaluma’s other major performance venue, the Mystic Theatre, remains closed, but will reopen on Sept. 7 with a performance by Wynonna. The venue, which is managed by Oakland-based Ineffable Music, announced on its own Facebook page that proof of vaccination would be required for all attendees and staff, beginning with the sold-out the Wynonna show. The announcement set loose a similar, if much smaller, torrent of pro-and-con commentary, with 54 comments logged by Tuesday afternoon.