Fans of Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park can return to a fully reopened park this week after Pacific Gas & Electric Co. finished a crucial phase of a gas transmission pipeline’s replacement, according to a news release from the utility company.

Visitors have had limited access to the park since October as the utility company installed a new 16-inch gas pipeline. The new pipeline replaces a smaller one placed underground through the southern portion of the park as well as under the Petaluma River.

Once completed, the 1,852 feet of new pipeline will be placed about 50 feet deeper than the previous one to increase safety and decrease dredging restrictions, according to a staff report. After the new pipeline is fully operational the old segment will be removed later this year as part of the project’s second phase.

There were a few delays on the work, including a one-week delay in October due to storms, said PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland. But crews were able to make up for some December delays with three days of weekend work, she said.

The crews hydro-tested the pipe on Dec. 15, and testing is now complete for this phase, she said.

The pipeline work will now pause “to avoid disrupting nesting activity that often occurs during these months. No permanent loss of wetlands or habitat is associated with the project,” according to the news release.

In the second phase of the project, expected to begin in September, the old pipeline will be removed, as required by the Dredged Material Management Office, a government program that coordinates between multiple government agencies and oversees dredged material management in the San Francisco Bay.

Once the line is removed PG&E plans to resurface the existing levee. Visitors will have limited access to the park during this phase, which is expected to last about three months.

Newer technologies in this system include remote-control and automatic shut-off valves to stop gas flows in an emergency, and sensitive methane detection sensors to track microscopic emissions, according to the release.

The wetlands park "is a 165 acre open space area that is both the largest and most visited park in Petaluma,“ according to the city. Parking is available at 1400 Cader Lane.

