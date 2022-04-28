Subscribe

Petaluma’s Soban quickly becoming a staple for signature Korean food

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 28, 2022, 6:15AM

The Korean word “soban” roughly translates to a “small dining table,” and it represents the core principle behind Daniel and Sarah Kim’s restaurant, Soban, which they see as an extension of their dinner table at home.

Seated next to diners who were equally unfamiliar with Korean food, our first experience felt like exactly that. We were enjoying exploring new flavors, sharing thoughts with our neighbors, and all the while were getting helpful insight from Daniel.

Tucked between Fuji Sushi and Kim’s Cuts, where E. Madison Street terminates at the back of the Plaza North Shopping Center, Soban has become the go-to destination for fans of authentic Korean food since it opened in May 2015. However, one should not mistake this for the short-lived Hana’s Dining, which also offered Korean food in this location shortly before Soban took over.

Although most are familiar with other Asian cuisines, from Chinese to Thai to Japanese, Korean food can seem like a bit of a mystery. But it easily holds its own among its tasty neighbors.

During a recent visit, Daniel, who handles all the front of house duties, judiciously cleared a table for us and had us seated and with drinks in no time. We opted to try both of the Korean beers and enjoyed them thoroughly, as is usually the case when we get beer to match the cuisine. Soban also offers local craft brews, including several IPA’s, but we found the Korean beers to complement the food better. Additionally, there are several rice wine options, as well as sodas and tea.

During our recent visits, both during off hours, the dining room was full, yet new guests did not have to wait long to be seated. Daniel is like a magician in how he can keep the dining room flowing, while never appearing rushed. In fact, one of the pleasures of dining at Soban is that Daniel will take the time to answer all of your questions, which for us were many, as we were not familiar with Korean food.

First and foremost, we were curious about the six small, colorful plates that quickly appeared. Called “banchan”, these side dishes are unique to Korean cuisine, and Soban’s are packed full of creative flavors. Thankfully, there are no hard and fast rules about when you can start enjoying banchan, which is a good thing because we immediately dug in. As regular readers already know, veggies are not my predilection, but if ever I am willing to give them a try, it is in Asian cuisine. With a diet more inclusive of veggies than ours here in the U.S., chefs of the Far East have clearly figured out preparations we have not. That said, I honestly started out the meal with a small taste of each of the banchan in anticipation of tasting but then ruling out having any more. However, much to my surprise, I loved every single one, from the kimchi to the fish cakes, and even the marinated zucchini, which is a veggie I try to avoid at all costs.

Everything that arrives with the banchan is house made, usually that morning.

“Sarah wants things fresh, so she does not make large batches,” says Daniel. “We want to be able to call ourselves ‘authentic’ and couldn’t do that if we served pre-made or packaged food.”

This is also the reason why the Kims strive to use Korean ingredients for all their dishes, even though things like Japanese and Chinese soy sauces are easier to source.

“We are not ‘fusion’,” Daniel points out. “We are trying to offer as authentic a Korean dining experience as we can.”

The entire banchan line-up was fresh and flavorful, stretching from spicy to sweet to fishy to meaty, and everything in between. Daniel allayed our fears that we may have broken the rules by digging in so quickly by explaining that banchan can be treated as an appetizer, a palate cleanser between dishes, a flavor addition to main dishes, or simply as its own dish, when added to rice.

Daniel moved to the United States from Seoul, Korea when he was a teenager. Because his uncle thought he might get homesick, he introduced Daniel to a pen-pal from back home, Sarah. After years of correspondence and visits, the two married and Sarah moved to the U.S. in 2007.

Although neither had any restaurant experience, nor were there restaurants in their families, they found it was the easiest industry to find jobs.

“Being first generation immigrants, who are not fluent in English, Asian restaurants always offered us a solid job,” says Daniel.

But Northern California has few Korean restaurants, so in May of 2015, Daniel and Sarah decided to go out on their own, wanting to introduce locals to their home cuisine.

“We did not have big investors,” says Daniel. “We are a real ‘mom and pop’ shop, but we knew that if we made good food and gave good service, people would come back.”

Looking back, Daniel says it should have been scarier, but he and Sarah were in their late-20s and were looking to make a better life for themselves and their growing family (they have two young children.)

“When we think back, it was all drive and confidence,” Daniel remembers. “We were motivated to introduce more people to Korean cuisine and culture.”

It was simple luck that the Kims ended up in Petaluma. At the time, they were living and working in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, but knew the short-lived Hana Dining restaurant in Petaluma was looking to sell.

“We now feel so fortunate to have opened here,” says Daniel. “We can’t imagine doing this anywhere else. Petaluma is so welcoming, and our customers are so generous. It sometimes makes us emotional how nice and supportive they are, especially through the tough times of the pandemic.”

While discovering all the explosive flavors of the banchan, our fried vegetable dumplings (mandu) arrived and could not have looked tastier. Bite-sized, and eight to the plate, so plenty for even a table of four, they were crisped around the edges and tender in the middle, they were great dipped in their accompanying sauce, however, were incredible all on their own. They immediately went onto our ‘always order’ list for upcoming visits to Soban. Sure enough, we revisited a week later with a couple of siblings and ordered these again. During that visit, and with two additional hungry bellies to help us, we also ordered and enjoyed the fried glass noodles in seaweed (gimmari). For those with limited capacity, Soban also offers a mandu/gimmari combo plate.

Being unfamiliar with Korean food, but thoroughly impressed with the fish cake dish in the banchan, we asked Daniel for another fish recommendation. He pitched the savory Seafood Pancake as a real crowd pleaser. Although round in shape, this “pancake” was unlike any we have had before. Crisped on the outside and filled with shrimp, scallops, squid and veggies, this too joined our list of recommended items for anyone who is new to Korean and wants to get a real feel for how well this cuisine treats veggies and seafood.

For those who are even vaguely familiar with Korean food, bulgogi and bibimbap are likely recognizable, at least in name. Both for research, but also because they are simply fun to say, we ordered one of each, opting for the beef bulgogi and the hot dolsot bibimbap.

Beef bulgogi is marinated sliced meat, with soy sesame sauce, and is served on its own sizzling cast iron dish, which is apropos as “bulgogi” means “fire meat.” The bulgogi is also offered in spicy pork.

The colorful bibimbap arrived at our table steaming hot. Bibimbap means “mixed rice” and is a rice boil containing both cooked rice, and due to the heat of the boil, burned rice on the bottom. Veggies, sliced meat and an egg are often added to the top of the bowl and are all mixed together just before eating.

Not normally a fan of kimchi, the sample we tasted as part of Soban’s banchan was so good that we could not resist trying their kimchi fried rice, which was a hit around the table. We also could not pass up on the marinated short ribs in Soy Sesame Sauce (galbi), which may be the most recognizable Korean dish to us westerners, and this one certainly stood up to the fame. The flavor was incredible.

Another popular Korean dish is soondubu, which is a soft tofu soup with veggies. However, we were intrigued by the spicy beef soup (yukgaejang) so went that route. We were a bit concerned, what with some Korean foods known for being extremely spicy, but were pleasantly surprised at how well seasoned this soup is. The spicy heat did not linger or burn, but was enough to have us all talking about how this is going to replace our craving for hot and sour soup.

“It is all about balance and harmony,” said Daniel, when we raved to him about this soup. “We don’t want to torture your palette – it’s not a competition.”

Soup normally does not cause such a stir at our table, but all of us returned to the bowl for this flavorful surprise.

Normally, the first thing I check at a new restaurant is the dessert menu, but being new to Korean, I had not thought of it. And when it came to the end of the meal, when I would normally be thinking about dessert, I was not. The flavors at Soban are such a diverse mixture of savories and sweets that it seemed all my cravings had been checked. However, out of curiosity, we asked Daniel and he informed us that they used to offer Korean desserts, but they tend to not agree with Western palettes.

When asked what Daniel’s favorite dish is, he responded, “It is different every day. I never tire of my wife’s cooking,” which is a good thing given the business they share. As far as dining out, as with most restauranteurs, they tend to spend their time off with family, but the Kims do have some local favorites, including Cucina Paradiso and Central Market, the chef of which (Chef Tony) is a regular visitor to Soban.

“We are also big fans of Chef Eiji Ando’s food at Sake 107,” Daniel said.

The two briefly crossed paths years ago when both worked at Hana Japanese Restaurant in Rohnert Park and today can be seen regularly posting to social media of the meals they have enjoyed at each other’s restaurants.

“Food connects people,” says Daniel. “Our menu is just an expansion on what we served family and friends at home, which is what we wanted to create here.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette