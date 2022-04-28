Petaluma’s Soban quickly becoming a staple for signature Korean food

The Korean word “soban” roughly translates to a “small dining table,” and it represents the core principle behind Daniel and Sarah Kim’s restaurant, Soban, which they see as an extension of their dinner table at home.

Seated next to diners who were equally unfamiliar with Korean food, our first experience felt like exactly that. We were enjoying exploring new flavors, sharing thoughts with our neighbors, and all the while were getting helpful insight from Daniel.

Tucked between Fuji Sushi and Kim’s Cuts, where E. Madison Street terminates at the back of the Plaza North Shopping Center, Soban has become the go-to destination for fans of authentic Korean food since it opened in May 2015. However, one should not mistake this for the short-lived Hana’s Dining, which also offered Korean food in this location shortly before Soban took over.

Although most are familiar with other Asian cuisines, from Chinese to Thai to Japanese, Korean food can seem like a bit of a mystery. But it easily holds its own among its tasty neighbors.

During a recent visit, Daniel, who handles all the front of house duties, judiciously cleared a table for us and had us seated and with drinks in no time. We opted to try both of the Korean beers and enjoyed them thoroughly, as is usually the case when we get beer to match the cuisine. Soban also offers local craft brews, including several IPA’s, but we found the Korean beers to complement the food better. Additionally, there are several rice wine options, as well as sodas and tea.

During our recent visits, both during off hours, the dining room was full, yet new guests did not have to wait long to be seated. Daniel is like a magician in how he can keep the dining room flowing, while never appearing rushed. In fact, one of the pleasures of dining at Soban is that Daniel will take the time to answer all of your questions, which for us were many, as we were not familiar with Korean food.

First and foremost, we were curious about the six small, colorful plates that quickly appeared. Called “banchan”, these side dishes are unique to Korean cuisine, and Soban’s are packed full of creative flavors. Thankfully, there are no hard and fast rules about when you can start enjoying banchan, which is a good thing because we immediately dug in. As regular readers already know, veggies are not my predilection, but if ever I am willing to give them a try, it is in Asian cuisine. With a diet more inclusive of veggies than ours here in the U.S., chefs of the Far East have clearly figured out preparations we have not. That said, I honestly started out the meal with a small taste of each of the banchan in anticipation of tasting but then ruling out having any more. However, much to my surprise, I loved every single one, from the kimchi to the fish cakes, and even the marinated zucchini, which is a veggie I try to avoid at all costs.

Everything that arrives with the banchan is house made, usually that morning.

“Sarah wants things fresh, so she does not make large batches,” says Daniel. “We want to be able to call ourselves ‘authentic’ and couldn’t do that if we served pre-made or packaged food.”

This is also the reason why the Kims strive to use Korean ingredients for all their dishes, even though things like Japanese and Chinese soy sauces are easier to source.

“We are not ‘fusion’,” Daniel points out. “We are trying to offer as authentic a Korean dining experience as we can.”

The entire banchan line-up was fresh and flavorful, stretching from spicy to sweet to fishy to meaty, and everything in between. Daniel allayed our fears that we may have broken the rules by digging in so quickly by explaining that banchan can be treated as an appetizer, a palate cleanser between dishes, a flavor addition to main dishes, or simply as its own dish, when added to rice.

Daniel moved to the United States from Seoul, Korea when he was a teenager. Because his uncle thought he might get homesick, he introduced Daniel to a pen-pal from back home, Sarah. After years of correspondence and visits, the two married and Sarah moved to the U.S. in 2007.

Although neither had any restaurant experience, nor were there restaurants in their families, they found it was the easiest industry to find jobs.

“Being first generation immigrants, who are not fluent in English, Asian restaurants always offered us a solid job,” says Daniel.

But Northern California has few Korean restaurants, so in May of 2015, Daniel and Sarah decided to go out on their own, wanting to introduce locals to their home cuisine.

“We did not have big investors,” says Daniel. “We are a real ‘mom and pop’ shop, but we knew that if we made good food and gave good service, people would come back.”