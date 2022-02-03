Petaluma’s Table Culture Provisions offers approachable fine dining experience

The building at 312 Petaluma Blvd. S. itself holds historical dining significance to locals. It started its restaurant life as a burger joint around the middle of the last century and most recently, Chili Joe’s spent a couple of years serving up the nostalgia of a 1920s American chili bar mixed with a 1950s burger joint to hungry diners. For a couple of decades in between, the site hosted Le Bistro, Petaluma’s long running and much-loved French bistro. The menu was limited, the food was expertly prepared, and reservations were often hard to come by. Although certainly French inspired, Table Culture Provisions has taken fine dining to a whole new level for this location, and for Petaluma at large.

It was with great anticipation that we made our first reservation with Table Culture Provisions since the acclaimed restaurant moved in and renovated the small, tranquil space just across the street from Sax’s Joint and Pinky’s Pizza.

Our first visit was on a chilly Friday evening in early January, a few weeks after TCP’s mid-December opening. We normally wait a couple of months before our initial visit to a new restaurant, so as to give them a chance to get their feet under them, however, the core crew at TCP have actually been at this for quite a while, so we knew they would be firing on all cylinders right out of the gate. And they were.

The space itself is quite subdued, with the exterior wrapped in dark green, while the interior is blanketed in muted earth tones, with wood highlights and subtle but effective lighting. Splashes of color are provided by small vases of flowers on each table, but nothing compared to the savory sensation of colorful dishes that were soon to arrive atop the tables of the evening’s first guest. And it will surely be with great regret, but this insider’s tip is to choose one of the tables with deeply green chairs, if given the opportunity. They are as comfortable as they are complementary in their contrast to the muted interior colors and downplayed design.

We were immediately impressed by two things we saw on the menu. The first was the bottle of Txakolina on the menu. A young, green wine from the Basque Country of northern Spain, we had just weeks prior been enjoying this same limited production varietal in its home region. The wine menu also includes a nice selection of bubbly, whites and reds, with a few by the glass, while the rest are available by the bottle, but at very reasonable prices for such a wide variety.

The second item on the menu that caught our eye was also something that we had just enjoyed on a nearly daily basis while visiting the Basque Country, which was a chef’s tasting menu. More common in other parts of the world, here we tend to see them only at very high-end restaurants. Either way, it’s always a great way to experience a curated menu from the chef. In this particular instance, we planned to sample a larger portion of the menu than the sampler included, so saved that for another day.

The meal starts with a complimentary dish of waffle-cut potato crisps, which arrived with the menu. Ordering was easier than we thought because everything looked so good that we simply gave in to temptation and ordered it all. Or at least nearly so. However, before moving on to this visit’s dishes, take note that the chefs create a new menu almost daily, fine-tuning their offerings around what is available that day from Green String Farms, their fish monger and soon, their own local farming plot.

We started with a half-dozen baked oysters with spinach mornay sauce, barbecue sauce and X.O. butter. We followed this with the crudo, combining ahi tuna, poached quince, pomegranate, kumquat, seaweed salad, Tobiko vinaigrette and pomme gaufrettes. When in the menu, we also usually order whatever the ceviche is because when it comes to fish, these chefs are always ordering up the freshest and converting it into deliciously spectacular dishes.

Nothing was off limits when it came to the amuse-bouche menu, which is another term for an appetizer, but directly translates to “it amuses the mouth” and is an appropriate name for the four dishes to come.

Although all four were excellent, the delicata squash rings certainly caught our attention visually, and clued us in to just how creative and fearless TCP’s kitchen is. During a recent private event at Asombrosa Farm, Petaluma’s newest collaborative food farm, we were amazed by another squash treatment by way of a tortellini of sorts, but wrapped in thinly cut squash instead of pasta. Squash is not one of my favorite vegetables, but the tortellini was truly divine and so I had no hesitation in ordering and devouring these delicata rings, which we alternately ate straight up and then drenched in the accompanied onion dip.

We never pass up on croquettes, a French (and Basque Country) delight, and TCP’s Beef Croquettes were no exception. A sophisticated version of a dumpling always tells us that the chef knows fine cuisine, while not taking themselves too seriously. During this part of dinner, we also receive the Parker house roll, which may not sound like much, but even though so simple, still stood out on its own against the backdrop of all the other great dishes. And bracket by the squash rings and beef croquettes were two equally memorable dishes – duck pressata and chanterelle bites.