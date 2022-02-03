Subscribe

Petaluma’s Table Culture Provisions offers approachable fine dining experience

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 2, 2022, 6:00PM

Historical Building

The building at 312 Petaluma Blvd. S. itself holds historical dining significance to locals. It started its restaurant life as a burger joint around the middle of the last century and most recently, Chili Joe’s spent a couple of years serving up the nostalgia of a 1920s American chili bar mixed with a 1950s burger joint to hungry diners. For a couple of decades in between, the site hosted Le Bistro, Petaluma’s long running and much-loved French bistro. The menu was limited, the food was expertly prepared, and reservations were often hard to come by. Although certainly French inspired, Table Culture Provisions has taken fine dining to a whole new level for this location, and for Petaluma at large.

It was with great anticipation that we made our first reservation with Table Culture Provisions since the acclaimed restaurant moved in and renovated the small, tranquil space just across the street from Sax’s Joint and Pinky’s Pizza.

Our first visit was on a chilly Friday evening in early January, a few weeks after TCP’s mid-December opening. We normally wait a couple of months before our initial visit to a new restaurant, so as to give them a chance to get their feet under them, however, the core crew at TCP have actually been at this for quite a while, so we knew they would be firing on all cylinders right out of the gate. And they were.

The space itself is quite subdued, with the exterior wrapped in dark green, while the interior is blanketed in muted earth tones, with wood highlights and subtle but effective lighting. Splashes of color are provided by small vases of flowers on each table, but nothing compared to the savory sensation of colorful dishes that were soon to arrive atop the tables of the evening’s first guest. And it will surely be with great regret, but this insider’s tip is to choose one of the tables with deeply green chairs, if given the opportunity. They are as comfortable as they are complementary in their contrast to the muted interior colors and downplayed design.

We were immediately impressed by two things we saw on the menu. The first was the bottle of Txakolina on the menu. A young, green wine from the Basque Country of northern Spain, we had just weeks prior been enjoying this same limited production varietal in its home region. The wine menu also includes a nice selection of bubbly, whites and reds, with a few by the glass, while the rest are available by the bottle, but at very reasonable prices for such a wide variety.

The second item on the menu that caught our eye was also something that we had just enjoyed on a nearly daily basis while visiting the Basque Country, which was a chef’s tasting menu. More common in other parts of the world, here we tend to see them only at very high-end restaurants. Either way, it’s always a great way to experience a curated menu from the chef. In this particular instance, we planned to sample a larger portion of the menu than the sampler included, so saved that for another day.

The meal starts with a complimentary dish of waffle-cut potato crisps, which arrived with the menu. Ordering was easier than we thought because everything looked so good that we simply gave in to temptation and ordered it all. Or at least nearly so. However, before moving on to this visit’s dishes, take note that the chefs create a new menu almost daily, fine-tuning their offerings around what is available that day from Green String Farms, their fish monger and soon, their own local farming plot.

We started with a half-dozen baked oysters with spinach mornay sauce, barbecue sauce and X.O. butter. We followed this with the crudo, combining ahi tuna, poached quince, pomegranate, kumquat, seaweed salad, Tobiko vinaigrette and pomme gaufrettes. When in the menu, we also usually order whatever the ceviche is because when it comes to fish, these chefs are always ordering up the freshest and converting it into deliciously spectacular dishes.

Nothing was off limits when it came to the amuse-bouche menu, which is another term for an appetizer, but directly translates to “it amuses the mouth” and is an appropriate name for the four dishes to come.

Although all four were excellent, the delicata squash rings certainly caught our attention visually, and clued us in to just how creative and fearless TCP’s kitchen is. During a recent private event at Asombrosa Farm, Petaluma’s newest collaborative food farm, we were amazed by another squash treatment by way of a tortellini of sorts, but wrapped in thinly cut squash instead of pasta. Squash is not one of my favorite vegetables, but the tortellini was truly divine and so I had no hesitation in ordering and devouring these delicata rings, which we alternately ate straight up and then drenched in the accompanied onion dip.

We never pass up on croquettes, a French (and Basque Country) delight, and TCP’s Beef Croquettes were no exception. A sophisticated version of a dumpling always tells us that the chef knows fine cuisine, while not taking themselves too seriously. During this part of dinner, we also receive the Parker house roll, which may not sound like much, but even though so simple, still stood out on its own against the backdrop of all the other great dishes. And bracket by the squash rings and beef croquettes were two equally memorable dishes – duck pressata and chanterelle bites.

Only outnumbered in my writing by “ice cream,” duck is something I have come to love since first tasting local Liberty Duck years ago at downtown’s Twisted 2. Raising a different breed than what you will find in most restaurant, for this local boy, Liberty Duck cannot be beat, both for flavor and freshness. And this duck pressata (meaning “pressed” in Italian) is the best grilled cheese sandwich we have ever had. It starts with a rillette, which is a seasoned meat, submerged and slowly cooked in its own fat, before being grilled between Levain toast along with Cowgirl Creamery’s Mt. Tam cheese, balsamic currants and black truffles, served alongside duck jus. After my first bite of this sandwich, we immediately started to plan for our next visit, for brunch, so we could also try TCP’s Liberty Duck hash.

I usually shy away from mushrooms, but this is their time of year, and so gave the chanterelle bites a try and was immediately enamored with them. The menu referred to this too as a “rillette” which is usually reserved for a meat, so we were curious what was to come of the chanterelle bites, described in greater detail as tartelette mushroom rillette topped with garlic chips. Sure enough, their treatment of veggies is creative and delicious. These chanterelle bites were reminiscent of a hearty, yet delicate beef Wellington.

TCP’s amuse-bouche menu is the perfect example of how Chefs Stéphane and Steven are able to elevate the local dining scene without turning it into something haughty or unapproachable. From their creative application of traditional cooking techniques to fresh local vegetables all the way over to upscaled comfort foods, such as duck grilled cheese, there is nothing pretentious or confusing about their dishes.

Across TCP’s menu, one has the option of protein-based additions. This is a theme we are seeing take hold in American cuisine in an effort to address the high cost of adding protein to dishes. Fist Bump caviar can be added to the squash rings, pork belly can be added to the cassoulet and if one so desires white truffles atop your steak. This approach not only gives diners on a budget some options, but can also help to make more non-meat dishes available to those that lean that way, while still making them accessible to those that love a sprinkle of caviar here and dash of pork belly there.

Having previously enjoyed iterations of several of TCP’s current entrée and “shareable” dishes, we opted this time to load up on all three of the “mid-course” menu options. The cassoulet, which like croquettes, are something we never pass up on, was crafted with butter beans, cumin broth, roasted butternut squash and leeks, but as opposed to the traditional heavy earthen-baked dish, was light feeling and fresh tasting. The scallops (pan seared with cauliflower, sunchoke, and sunflower and herb oil) was perfectly cooked, which is oh so important with scallops, and was topped with caviar, which gave the meaty scallop a nice texture pop, but did not overshadow its delicate flavor. And finally, the pasta was simply perfect, although not something we would usually waste space on at a fine dining establishment. However, our best pasta experience ever was at Della Fattoria, back when these two chefs were manning the stations in the kitchen, so could not pass up the chance to try their pasta again. The fresh bucatini was mixed with tender short rib meat, maitake mushrooms, Parmigiano and shaved black truffles, all current seasonal flavors.

That said, we could not resist trying the vegetarian and fish dish from the entrees menu. With TCP’s incredible treatment of veggies, we had to see what they had in store for vegetarians’ option on the main menu. Made with Forbidden rice, maitake mushrooms, edamame, avocado and crispy onions, we would order the vegetarian again, although I would not be opposed to adding some protein such as duck confit to it either. The morning catch was equally impressive, coming with saffron risotto, leek gratin and endive confit, and gently doused in fish jus.

The only dishes we missed during this visit were the early bird buttermilk fried chicken with Yukon herb potatoes and creamy spinach and cowboy steak, both of which have had before and loved, and the fish & chips for two, which we hope still comes with cumin cream carrots, pomme frites and herb garlic sauce the next time we visit.

As with the rest of TCP’s menu, the Côté Sucré menu (“sweet sides” – also known as “dessert” for us sweet tooth simpletons in the crowd) is sure to change with the seasons, but is something we will order in its entirety from now on. During our visit, the choices were a tarte (pecan tart with caramel custard), a choux puff (large puff pastry filled with vanilla cream and baked with a graham cracker streusel crust) and a tout choco (chocolate torta with ganache and white chocolate crumble top.) All three were angelic but even so, transcended the heavens once a glass of the mystical Solera 1927 Aged Sherry was added to the mix. For roughly $40 for all three, plus the Sherry, this is something we will pre-order upon taking our seat during future visits.

We were impressed with TCP’s desserts, in large part because they were not overly sweet. We would find this to hold true into their brunch menu too, which is one of the best Saturday morning options available in town and is quickly gaining popularity as people fine find out about it. Overall, our brunch experience was pure delight.

The menu includes recognizable items, such as French Toast, Omelette, and Eggs Benedict, but also offers treats such as croque madame (Black Forest Ham and Gruyere cheese sandwich with Parmesan bechamel and topped with a fried egg), fried chicken and biscuit, the T.C. burger and my new favorite breakfast dish, duck hash.

The chefs started us off with a brioche breakfast bun, with caramel glaze, which was both excellent and a nice juxtaposition for the now famous breakfast bun across the street at Sax’s Joint. Like TCP’s other sweets, this brioche bun was the perfect balance of sweet and savory. The French toast was also made with brioche bread and was topped with surprisingly flavorful fruit, given the time of year. And again, this dish too was not overly sweet, even though covered in powder sugar.

However, the pièce de résistance for this duck lover was the duck hash. It starts with duck confit, which is treated to a slow baking overnight in its own fat before being mixed in the morning with tender yet firm veggies. Everything is cooked separate due to their separate cook time requirements and is then brought together for the final dish. This keeps everything brilliant on its own while still blending the flavors perfectly.

Finally, having missed the T.C. venison burger on the prior delivery order, the chefs were nice enough to send me home with one for later. I am a big fan of wild game, but there was nothing gamey about this burger. If given the option, I will always order a game burger over beef, and TCP venison burger proves why. This is not always on the menu, because I am told it is not as popular as beef, so I encourage venison lovers to unite to support this burger whenever available.

Finally, in an attempt to accommodate those who prefer to dine at home, but want something elevated above the standard take-out, Table Culture Provisions offers delivery, but only through Petaluma Food Taxi. Both have fine-tuned the process to the point that the chefs feel they can offer that limited menu, while not disturbing their in-house guests. We partook of a burger, fried chicken, cassoulet (with added fish) and dessert through Petaluma Food Taxi and everything arrived in restaurant quality condition and was as delectable as had we had it in the restaurant.

