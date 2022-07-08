Petaluma’s Thursday market moves to fairgrounds
Starting today, the Thursday evening farmers’ market will have a new home at the Petaluma fairgrounds.
The market will run from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday between July 7 and Sept. 29, organizers with the Petaluma Farmers’ Market announced in a social media post. The market will be set up at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, in the east parking lot at the intersection of Kenilworth Drive and Johnson Street.
The fairgrounds’ market will replace the one on 2nd Street in Petaluma’s Theatre District.
Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.
