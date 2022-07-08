Subscribe

Petaluma’s Thursday market moves to fairgrounds

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 8, 2022, 2:46PM

Starting today, the Thursday evening farmers’ market will have a new home at the Petaluma fairgrounds.

The market will run from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday between July 7 and Sept. 29, organizers with the Petaluma Farmers’ Market announced in a social media post. The market will be set up at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, in the east parking lot at the intersection of Kenilworth Drive and Johnson Street.

The fairgrounds’ market will replace the one on 2nd Street in Petaluma’s Theatre District.

Featured vendors to look out for

Neufeld Farms

The Peach Guy

Vicente's Patch

Ortiz Family Farm

Beffa Springs Ranch

Joe Matos Cheese and Biodynamic Beef

Mi Fiesta

Brothers Hummus and Pickled Veggies

Bun Bao

Burbstead and Eden

Soultopia - CBD Drinks

Cavalier Bakery

The Italian Corner

Sonoma Springs Brewery

Vintage Estate Wineries

Sunny Cafe

Kona Ice

Trader Jim's Pineapple Whips

The Green Grocer

What A Chicken

Antonia's Vegan Wraps

Holey Mole

Route 1 Coffee and Smoothies

Lucky Pop Kettle Corn

Angela's Jewelry

Blue Meylee Organics

Irma Rodriguez

Erin Rose Prints

Wildflower Creations

Audrey's Body Jewelry

Tarashae Jewelry

Amber Man

SRJC

Nicola & Hana Realty & Mortgage

