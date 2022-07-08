Petaluma’s Thursday market moves to fairgrounds

Starting today, the Thursday evening farmers’ market will have a new home at the Petaluma fairgrounds.

The market will run from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday between July 7 and Sept. 29, organizers with the Petaluma Farmers’ Market announced in a social media post. The market will be set up at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, in the east parking lot at the intersection of Kenilworth Drive and Johnson Street.

The fairgrounds’ market will replace the one on 2nd Street in Petaluma’s Theatre District.

Featured vendors to look out for Neufeld Farms The Peach Guy Vicente's Patch Ortiz Family Farm Beffa Springs Ranch Joe Matos Cheese and Biodynamic Beef Mi Fiesta Brothers Hummus and Pickled Veggies Bun Bao Burbstead and Eden Soultopia - CBD Drinks Cavalier Bakery The Italian Corner Sonoma Springs Brewery Vintage Estate Wineries Sunny Cafe Kona Ice Trader Jim's Pineapple Whips The Green Grocer What A Chicken Antonia's Vegan Wraps Holey Mole Route 1 Coffee and Smoothies Lucky Pop Kettle Corn Angela's Jewelry Blue Meylee Organics Irma Rodriguez Erin Rose Prints Wildflower Creations Audrey's Body Jewelry Tarashae Jewelry Amber Man SRJC Nicola & Hana Realty & Mortgage

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.