Petition for charter school focused on equity, inclusion denied by Petaluma City Schools board

A proposed 600-student charter school centered on equity and inclusion was rejected Monday after Petaluma City Schools leaders concluded school organizers didn’t understand the charter process, couldn’t resolve key questions about the proposal and were “demonstrably unlikely” to be successful.

Officials behind the Magnolia Global Academy for Leaders spent months building support for the planned grade 7-12 school, which promised to employ experiential learning and international travel as components of a learning environment rooted in themes of social justice.

But school leaders’ inability to overcome concerns about admissions criteria and a lack of specificity on everything from budgeting to the core vision of the school, cost them support from key progressive groups and from the Petaluma City Schools Board of Education, which unanimously rejected the proposal Monday evening.

Even an effort to get the board’s backing to partner with district staff to resolve outstanding issues appeared all but defeated at the close of the meeting.

“I was hoping to get some clarity and have some things resolved,” Board of Education President Joanna Paun said, detailing a litany of questions, including budgets, wages, benefits and facilities. “As much as we would like to collaborate, I don’t know how we can, because we don’t have any of those questions resolved.”

In comments during the meeting and in a phone interview afterward, the school’s Design Team lead Gianna Biaggi struck a hopeful, if defiant tone, asking the board to be “solutions oriented” and arguing that district staff should work with school organizers to tailor a revised proposal.

“This school is getting built. You have the choice to build it here or we will build it somewhere else,” Biaggi said at the meeting.

In an interview afterward, Biaggi said she was overwhelmed by support for the school, as parents and educators lined up to back the proposal during the public hearing portion of Monday’s special meeting.

Made up of a self-described cast of “prominent movers and shakers,” the leadership behind the proposed charter school boasted a substantial background of in education, nonprofit and corporate settings. Among the group are trustees Jennifer Gray Thompson, executive director of Rebuild NorthBay Foundation; Yensi Jacobo, Petaluma People Services Center director of youth programs; Beth Fox, Sonoma Community Center director of development and marketing; and Jeanne Kearns, American Heart Association North Bay executive director.

Biaggi said she and other organizers declined to engage with district officials over missing information because they preferred the district help to get the proposal across the finish line.

“We felt, rather than get into a back-and-forth, it was best to move toward working in partnership,” Biaggi said after the meeting. “The goal was always to get the district to work in partnership. We can’t answer those questions without their input.”

It’s unclear how common it is for California school districts to partner with private outside groups to establish so-called dependent charter schools, but in a staff report recommending rejection of the Magnolia petition, Petaluma City Schools officials called the setup legally questionable.

“We question the legality of a group of individuals unaffiliated with the district petitioning the board to open a new school that the board has not determined it has the financial capability to operate and staff consistent with district standards,” according to the staff report first distributed Oct. 29. “Therefore, the concept behind the petition is legally flawed and thus operationally unsound as proposed.”

Biaggi told board members that lawyers affiliated with Magnolia had different legal opinions, but did not offer rebuttal or clarification on that question, or on other key details that district leaders said were missing from the proposal, which was submitted Aug. 27.

The 500-page plan, district officials said, provided unrealistic financial assumptions, didn’t adequately describe how transportation would be provided and failed to identify a location for the proposed charter school. School leaders promised to secure $250,000 in seed money through a fundraising effort district officials described as “speculative at best,” and the details of the school’s admissions policies left some, including district leadership, doubtful that the school could successfully field the type of diversity organizers said they would seek.

“There is uncertainty as to whether the charter school’s parental/guardian participation expectations may result in deterring certain families, e.g., migrant, English learner, and socioeconomically disadvantaged, from seeking admission to the charter school, potentially resulting in a discriminatory impact on those student subgroups … and impact the ability of the charter school to serve the needs of the student groups identified in the petition.”