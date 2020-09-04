PG&E conducting helicopter, drone inspections in Sonoma, Marin counties

If you see more helicopters or drones flying in the skies of Sonoma and Marin counties, don’t be alarmed.

PG&E is taking to the air to find and fix potential threats to its electric transmission lines as fire season approaches its peak.

“We do get a lot of questions,” said Deanna Contreras, spokeswoman for PG&E. But, she said, “It’s all part of our enhanced safety inspection program.”

In recent years, PG&E has ramped up inspections of its grid in areas considered by the California Public Utilities Commission to be at extreme (Tier 3) or elevated (Tier 2) risk of wildfires. Ensuring that the highest-risk electric transmission lines are kept free of hazards and malfunctions requires a combination of aerial and ground inspections.

This screenshot of the interactive California Public Utilities Commission map shows the areas in Sonoma County categorized by the commission as “extreme” or “elevated” risk for wildfire. Tier 3, or extreme risk, is denoted in red.

Helicopters and drones provide the company with eyes in the sky to observe every wire, every cross-arm pole or steel tower holding them up and every conductor helping power them.

By the end of 2020, Contreras said, PG&E plans to have combed over 15,000 miles of electrical lines statewide. That should encompass all of the wires categorized as extreme risk by the PUC, and a third of the lines at elevated risk.

“Safety is our top priority with regard to these inspections,” Contreras said.

PG&E will be working in several communities in Sonoma County over a two-week period that began Aug. 31. Notifications to private landowners who live or own businesses near electrical lines have gone out in Petaluma, Lakeville, Fulton, Santa Rosa, Windsor, the Fitch Mountain area of Healdsburg, Sonoma, Boyes Hot Springs and Agua Caliente.

In Marin County, work is being done in San Rafael, Novato, Sausalito and Bolinas.

Problems spotted during the inspections are dealt with according to their severity. Crews will resolve the most pressing issues immediately, Contreras said.

“A lower priority might be a high-voltage sign that might be loose,” she said. In that instance, crews will take note of the issue and fix it later.

The helicopter and drone flights are planned from Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Inspections began in April and will continue for the next few months.

