Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in California may see money coming from the utility company in next month’s bill.

As part of the California Climate Credit program, residential customers who get both electric and gas service from the company are due to receive up to $140 from PG&E on behalf of the state in April.

The program, which began in 2014, is part of the state’s Cap-and-Trade Program, which requires entities who emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution credits in an amount equal to those emissions. Those credits are then distributed twice a year to residents, in April and October.

Next month’s climate credits include an electric credit of $55.17, an increase from last year's credit of $38.39, and a gas credit of $85.46, an increase from the $52.78 credit in 2023, according to a March 11 news release.

Eligible small business customers also receive the electric credits twice a year. PG&E will also distribute over $36 million to eligible industrial customers on behalf of the California Public Utilities Commission, the news release said.

Customers will be able to find the credits on their account summary, labeled as electric adjustments and gas adjustments.

For more information, go to pge.com.