PG&E tool shows estimated time of power shutoffs

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2020, 12:05AM
Hot Weather Tips

California is in the grip of a historic heat wave that has strained the state’s electricity grids beyond capacity. Widespread, rolling blackouts are ongoing, but could be prevented if enough residents follow state guidance issued in recent days:

– Set you thermostat to 78 degrees or higher between 3-10 p.m. Pre-cool your home by running air conditioning in the early part of the day, when it is more efficient.

– Postpone use of major appliances, including the oven and dishwasher until cooler times of the day. Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full. Wash clothes in cold water. Clean or replace dirty filters. Turn your water heater down to 120° or the "normal" setting.

– Turn off unnecessary lights, and unplug phone chargers, power strips and other equipment when not in use.

– Close windows and doors in the morning before the day starts to heat up.

Source: California Independent System Operator

If you’re concerned about losing power during the rolling outages, PG&E has a tool that allows you to see the estimated time that you’ll be without electricity.

The tool requires you to know your outage block number, which you can find by entering your address here. Once you know that number, you can see the estimated shutoff time here.

Outage block number 50 is exempt from blackouts, according to ABC7News.

Rolling outages, which are likely through Wednesday, occur when the California Independent System Operator determines there isn’t enough energy available to meet the demand. The ISO recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees, avoiding using major appliances and unplugging unused electronics during the day to conserve energy.

