PG&E warns of another possible power shut-off Thursday in Sonoma, 19 other counties

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is considering a second intentional power shut-off this week in parts of 20 California counties, including portions of the North Bay, the utility said.

The shut-off would start Thursday morning, when dry, windy conditions are again expected to ramp up wildfire danger, the utility said. It would include 1,481 homes and businesses in Sonoma County, 1,774 in Lake County and 3,750 in Napa County.

High elevations may experience gusts of 40 mph, but overall conditions won’t be as bad or widespread as earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s not enough to put us in the threshold for a red flag warning or wind advisory, but I can see why (PG&E’s) exercising caution,“ said meteorologist Brayden Murdock.

To check if your address is included, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

This latest warning of another possible shut-off came as PG&E began restoring power in some areas affected by an intentional blackout that began early Monday.

PG&E meteorologists issued an “all clear” notice on Tuesday morning for all of the areas where power had been shut off in Sonoma County, meaning the windy conditions had died down enough to warrant the restoration of electricity, said company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Contreras said, power was back on for the 87 homes and businesses affected in the county.

An “all clear” was also issued for some of the affected portions of Napa and Lake counties. About 2,441 Napa County customers and 4,008 Lake County customers lost power in the shut-off.

Monday’s shut-off marked the third time since January that PG&E preemptively cut power during a wind event to reduce the risk of its electric equipment sparking more wildfires, officials said.

Press Democrat reporter Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.