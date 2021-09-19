PG&E warns of potential power shut-offs ahead of high winds

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. began sending two-day advance notifications Saturday, warning of possible power shut-offs as a result of the expected high winds and continuing extreme drought in the Bay Area starting Monday.

The notices were sent to about 14,000 customers in targeted portions of 13 counties and land controlled by two tribes where it may need to implement the public safety shut-offs to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by energized power lines. Customer notifications were being sent via text, email and automated phone calls, the utility said in a news release.

The potential shutoffs could begin Monday morning in portions of the North Coast and North Bay, PG&E said, depending on the timing of the possible high winds.

The shutoffs could affect 1,241 homes and businesses in Sonoma County, including 47 Medical Baseline customers, an assistance program for residential customers who depend on power for medical needs. It could also affect 13 customers in Mendocino County, including four Medical Baseline customers and 756 homes and businesses in Lake County, including 65 Medical Baseline customers, PG&E said in the statement.

The warnings were issued despite the expected rain late Saturday into Sunday morning. The National Weather Service is continuing its fire weather watch, as offshore winds are expected to bring warmer weather on Monday that will exacerbate dry conditions and winds that could reach 50 miles per hour in the higher elevations of Sonoma County and elsewhere in the region.

“At PG&E, we are determined to stop catastrophic wildfires, and this potential Public Safety Power Shutoff is a last-resort tool in helping us reduce wildfire risk in the communities we serve, ” said Marlene Santos, PG&E’s executive vice president and chief customer officer. “We understand that being without power is difficult for our customers — especially in areas experiencing multiple outages. Our focus is on protecting our hometowns while minimizing the disruption of these safety shutoffs.”

To check if your location could be affected, go to www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

