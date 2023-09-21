A major portion of Shollenberger Park will be closed on weekdays for three months while Pacific Gas & Electric Co. replaces a gas pipeline.

The utility company will pay the city $100,000 as part of a deal to allow PG&E permanent access to the new gas pipeline and temporary access to the construction areas – an arrangement which the City Council unanimously approved Monday night.

PG&E is planning to replace 1,852 feet of an existing section of 12-inch pipe that goes under the Petaluma River and the southern end of Shollenberger, said Jim Stutsman, the city’s deputy director of operations, on Monday night.

A new 16-inch steel pipeline will be placed 60 to 70 feet below the Petaluma River, according to a city staff report – “much deeper, so it’s not going to interfere with dredging going forward,” said City Attorney Eric Danly.

Construction is expected to begin Oct. 12, and the park will be partially open with limited hours during construction, Stutsman said.

PG&E’s project will be split into two phases. Phase one is scheduled to last through December and involve construction of the new pipeline. In phase two, which is set to start Aug. 2024, PG&E crews will remove the existing pipe from the river, Stutsman said.

The entire project is expected to be completed within six months, he said.

Considering the park’s popularity, the city will be conducting “robust public outreach” to inform the public and direct them to other recreation areas such as the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, Stutsman said. In order to minimize program interruptions, the city has been working with Point Blue and the Petaluma Wetland Alliance to find alternate locations for docent classes, he added.

Council member Dennis Pocekay reiterated comments on environmental impacts made by Susan Kirks, president of Madrone Audobon Society, who sent two letters to the council ahead of Monday’s meeting.

Of particular concern were potential impacts to the salt marsh harvest mouse and two species of bird – the black rail and Ridgway’s rail – because “these are very, very special protected species” and require careful mitigation for a project like this, Kirks said during the public comment period.

PG&E representatives agreed to remove fencing at the completion of phase one that could potentially impact the salt mash harvest mouse.

Council member Mike Healy said that because the project has generated $100,000 in “found money, and the primary impact is on one of our most beloved city parks,” an amendment was warranted to direct that money to park improvements, particularly trail improvements.

“I’m hearing from our parks and rec director that trail improvements are indeed in need of that $100,000, so that would be great,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn.

The City Council agreed to the amendment, redirecting the $100,000 to the Alman Marsh boardwalk, which connects Shollenberger and the Petaluma Marina, just before the roll call vote.

Though all council members voted to approve the project, member Brian Barnacle noted that “it pains me to be spending more money on fossil fuel infrastructure. But gas leaks and gas explodes and we need to make sure that we are protecting our community from that until we can decommission it.” He added that he’d like to see a PG&E presentation “at some point” to decommission Petaluma’s natural gas systems.

