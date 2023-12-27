A crowd of a few hundred festively dressed music lovers packed into Petaluma’s historic Phoenix Theater Dec. 23 to see local rock bands cover classic Christmas tunes during “A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas.“

The fourth annual concert, which started online in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and made its live debut last year, is one of many events that the theater’s managing nonprofit hosts throughout the year, according to board member Jim Agius.

Tickets were $10 each.

“The events that we host and the recently opened Side Room Skate Shop (located in the Phoenix) both support the Phoenix's nonprofit programs as well,” Agius said in an email. “The goal is to, of course, keep doing what we're doing and continuing serving the community as well as maintaining our historic building.”

Sonoma County surf-rock band SPF 1985 started the show with a high energy set, followed by local bands Gas Money, who played a set of "greatest hits" of Christmas songs, and the band District, who were clad in pajamas. Petaluma indie-rock duo MOGGS’ set included theatrics, costume changes and special guest Santa Claus, played by The Velvet Teen's Judah Nagler.

Phoenix Theater general manager Tom Gaffey also played a short set that included his original song, "Say A Prayer,“ which Agius said is “a reflection on all the turmoil going on in the world.”

Between sets, Petaluma band Trebuchet hosted crowd singalongs and gave away Santa hats and copies of their Christmas album. The show concluded with a singalong of "12 Days of Christmas" followed by a balloon drop.

“A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas is the product of having a place like the Phoenix in our community,” Agius said. “The Phoenix is a place where all sorts of magic takes place throughout the year and this show is one such example.”

For more information, go to thephoenixtheater.com.