Photo gallery: Petaluma City Schools welcomes students back to school for 2021 school year

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 18, 2021, 1:44PM
Thousands of Petaluma students returned to campus Tuesday for the start of the 2021 fall semester, marking the first on-time, in-person start for fall classes since 2019.

With the influx of students, from kindergarten to high school, came a host of COVID-19 safety precautions, including mask requirements, santization stations and more.

The Argus-Courier was at Petaluma High School to document the return to that campus, and we’re also happy to share reader-submitted photos as part of our back-to-school online photo gallery.

Send your pics to tellus@arguscourier.com along with your student’s name, grade and school.

