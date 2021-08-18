Photo gallery: Petaluma City Schools welcomes students back to school for 2021 school year

Thousands of Petaluma students returned to campus Tuesday for the start of the 2021 fall semester, marking the first on-time, in-person start for fall classes since 2019.

With the influx of students, from kindergarten to high school, came a host of COVID-19 safety precautions, including mask requirements, santization stations and more.

The Argus-Courier was at Petaluma High School to document the return to that campus, and we’re also happy to share reader-submitted photos as part of our back-to-school online photo gallery.

Send your pics to tellus@arguscourier.com along with your student’s name, grade and school.