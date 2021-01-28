Photographer Sumner Fowler redefines ‘free press’

You’ve seen their work for years, now hear the back stories of some of our freelancers. This is the third in a series.

For more than a decade, while taking outstanding sports photos for the Argus-Courier for a nominal fee, Fowler has been giving away his photos to athletes, parents and schools. The pandemic has temporarily interrupted both his freelance assignments and new sports photos on his website, and he is eager to get back to both.

“It just never appealed to me to set up a business,” he said. “At first I started making prints for the kids, and, after I went digital I started I put them on a website and people could just take them. It sounds corny, but I get a kick out of making people happy. My niche in life is to be of some service. I can do that through photography. I’ve always felt you can tell a story through photography.”

Fowler’s first professional career was as a photographer, working for several newspapers in his native Michigan, but for 30 years he was maintenance supervisor for the Marin Humane Society in Novato, continuing his photography as a hobby.

Fowler began his give-away program at Casa Grande High School in 2003, when he was given permission to take photos in the Gaucho locker room by Casa football coach Rick O’Brien. Still employed by the Humane Society, he began giving his football photos to players as well as freelancing for the Argus-Courier.

“I pretty much became the Casa Grande photographer,” he said. Not only was he a familiar sight at Casa Grande sporting events, he became a de facto member of the Casa Grande sports family, a friend to coaches, parents and popular athletic trainer Heather Campbell.

After the word spread about Fowler’s football photos, parents asked him for pictures of their basketball and, later, baseball-playing sons, and sports-playing athletic daughters. In the summers he took photos of Little League and other youth sports.

For a time, the city’s high school sports were well covered with Fowler at Casa Grande and Steve Pera at Petaluma High. When Pera passed away in 2008, Fowler began taking on Petaluma High assignments, providing Trojan players and fans with photographs and putting PHS images on his website.

He expanded to shooting St. Vincent events mainly because the Mustangs played Saturday afternoon football games at home. Not only were afternoon games technically easier to shoot, but Saturday events did not conflict with the Friday night games played by Casa Grande and Petaluma.

Before he retired, Fowler used his photography skills to help with the work of the Marin Humane Society, one of the most active animal rights advocates in the state. Not only did he take popular “Pet of the Week” photos for the society and Marin County newspapers, but also what he describes as “disturbing” pictures of abused animals, used in court cases and education.

“It was a great place to work. There were great people to work with,” he said of his work at the humane society.

Although work at the Marin animal facility allowed him to use his photography skills, it was a pretty big departure from a career with a camera that began with a meeting of the photography club at his high school in Michigan. He quickly discovered that not only was he was enthralled with photography, he was good at it.

He became a photographer for the school newspaper and yearbook and took freelance photos for local newspapers. The day after he graduated from high school he went to work in a camera store. Soon he was assistant photographer at a local newspaper and when the lead photographer left, he took over that job.

“I got my inspiration for photography by going through old Life magazines in the school library,” he recalled. “I got a lot of ideas about how to shoot pictures from those magazines.”

His skills he developed as he went, learning along the way. “I was pretty much self taught,” he said.

Through the years he worked at several weekly and daily newspapers in Michigan before California’s warmth beckoned. “Michigan has some pretty wild winters,” he explained simply.

Occasionally, an appreciative parent will pass along a contribution, but you never seen a Sumner Fowler sports photo with a price tag. His pay is more substantial. “The kids, coaches, parents, even the ticket takers have become another family to me,” he said.