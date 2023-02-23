Photos: A look back at Sonoma County high schools in the ‘60s

From Vietnam War protests to the groundbreaking civil rights movement, the 1960s was both a tumultuous and revolutionary period in U.S. history, especially for the nation’s youth.

School segregation was rapidly declining by the ‘60s, and presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson increased federal funding for schools through the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. The work Kennedy did for education and civil rights left an indelible impression on the youth of the decade, including in Sonoma County.

“Do you remember what you were doing in fourth period on Friday morning, November 22, 1963?” asked an alumnus in a 1999 Santa Rosa High School alumni newsletter. “That’s when we learned that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. I’ll never forget that part of my senior year.”

Just as schools were transformed on a national level in the ‘60s, local schools were also seeing big changes.

For more than 80 years, Santa Rosa High School, founded in 1874, was the only public high school in the city until Montgomery High School opened in 1958. Santa Rosa High School was also the second high school founded in the county, after Petaluma High School opened its doors in 1873.

The 1960s welcomed four new high schools in the county: El Molino High School, founded in 1963; Cardinal Newman High School, founded in 1964; and Piner and Rancho Cotate high schools, both founded in 1966.

To address overcrowding at Sebastopol’s Analy High School, the school district in west county established El Molino High School in Forestville.

El Molino High School instructors first began teaching classes in trailers on the Analy High School campus in the fall of 1963 as construction of the new school was underway. Construction was completed the following spring.

Despite being classmates for a year, the school rivalry between Analy and El Molino high schools started right away, according to alumni and teacher Mike Sherron, who attended Analy High School from 1964 to 1968.

Though Cardinal Newman High School was established in 1964 as an all boys Catholic school, its first year students had to attend classes at the nearby Ursuline High School for Girls while construction was ongoing on the new school. Cardinal Newman students started classes at the new building in September 1965.

Due to school district boundary changes, many students had to relocate from Santa Rosa High School to the new Piner High School in 1966. In a Piner alumni newsletter, Marcia Thompson explained her excitement about attending the new school.

“During the summer between SRHS and PHS, some of the teachers going with us to Piner asked me and a few others to help get the school ready for the opening,” Thompson said. “I enjoyed the experience of being with these enthusiastic people working together, stamping textbooks and other school supplies. This was the start to own our place at this new home. I felt like I was becoming ‘part’ of something.”

In 1966, the Rohnert Park City Council voted to accept a proposed new high school into its city, Rancho Cotate High School. The school would be located adjacent to Sonoma State University, which was founded just a few years earlier in 1961.

Check out the gallery above for photos of local high schools in the 1960s.