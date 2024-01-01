The Charles M. Schulz Museum hosted a New Year’s Eve celebration for kids of all ages Sunday, complete with an “Up-Down Balloon Drop” for older children and adults and a “Baby Balloon Drop” for kids younger than 4.

During the day’s festivities attendees could enjoy crafts and movies, as well.

The museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, in Santa Rosa, opened its doors at 10 a.m Sunday. The balloon drop for the younger children took place at noon, while the balloon drop for all ages happened at 3 p.m.