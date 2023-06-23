Photos: Day 2 of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma

Friday
9 a.m., Dairy Cattle Cow Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring
10 a.m., Dairy Goat Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn
10 a.m., Cavy Show, Fur & Feathers Tent
2 p.m., Open Jr. Classic Lamb Show followed by Jr. Classic Goat Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn
3 p.m., Fair Opens
3 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate
3:30 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
3:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage
3:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent
4 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
4 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent
5 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent
5 p.m., Junior Class Market Steer Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring
5 p.m., Junior Breeding Sheep followed by Wether Ewe Show, followed by Wether Doe Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn
5:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
6 p.m., World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, Kiwanis Stage
6 p.m., Hobby Horse Race, Special Contest Tent
7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
7 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
7:30 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
8 p.m., Randy Houser, Petaluma Stage
8 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage
9 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
9:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage
Saturday
Noon, Fair Opens
Noon, Car Show on the Gardenway, Petaluma Stage Area, Sponsored by Local Heroes Auto
Noon, Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate
12:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
12:30 p.m. Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage
12:30 p.m., Farm Olympics, Horse Arena
1 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
1:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent
2 p.m., Small Animal Red Robin, Fur & Feathers Tent
2 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
2 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent
2:30 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
3 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage
3 p.m., Junior Classic Round Robin, Livestock Area
4 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
4 p.m., Watermelon Eating, Special Contest Tent
4:30 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage
5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent
5 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
5 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage
5:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
6 p.m., 4-H Jr., 4-H Sr., FFA Large Animal Round Robin, Livestock Area
6:30 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage
7 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
7:30 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
8 p.m., Gavin DeGraw, Petaluma Stage
8 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
8:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage
9:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
10 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage
Sunday
10 a.m., Poultry Judging Contest, Fur & Feathers Tent
Noon, Fair Opens
Noon, Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate
Noon, Sheep Dog Trials, Horse Arena
Noon, Dairy Challenge, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring
12:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
12:30 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage
1 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
1:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent
2 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
2 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
2 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage
2 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent
2 p.m., Awards Program, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring
3 p.m., Sonora Santanera, La Gran Sonora de Raul Mendoza and Banda Portero, Petaluma Stage
3 p.m., Hobby Horse Race, Special Contest Tent
4 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
4:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent
5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
6:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
6:30 p.m., Stax City, Memphis Classic Soul Music
7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds
7 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma
8 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena
9 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage
