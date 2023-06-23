Photos: Day 2 of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma

Noon, Car Show on the Gardenway, Petaluma Stage Area, Sponsored by Local Heroes Auto

5 p.m., Junior Breeding Sheep followed by Wether Ewe Show, followed by Wether Doe Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn

The Sonoma-Marin Fair marked its second day Thursday with livestock exhibits, barnyard races and watermelon and funnel cake eating contests, plus live music into the evening.

Next up at the Petaluma fairgrounds: the fair’s famed World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday’s Farm Olympics, featuring wild cow milking, a horseback relay race and the Sonoma-Marin tug-o-war.

Musical acts, carnival rides and food booths round out the attractions. The fair’s five-day run ends Sunday.