Before the heyday of drive-in restaurants in late 1950s America — when fast food joints beckoned hungry travelers with the allure of burgers delivered right to their car window by a chipper carhop — Sonoma County was already on board.

Those who lived in Santa Rosa between the 1950s to mid ‘70s aren’t likely to forget the Eat & Run Drive-Up on Montgomery Drive. Other drive-ins that popped up in the city included the Forty Niner (or 49’r), Lindquist’s, Roger’s, Sandy’s and Cal’s (which turned into Teen Angel Drive-In in 1974).

Sebastopol had the Supreme and Sequoia drive-ins, Healdsburg had Arctic Circle, and nearly every major hub had a Fosters Freeze and A&W drive-in.

Fittingly, the hot rod-obsessed Petaluma was the first in the county to jump on the drive-in bandwagon.

Petaluma was food service trendsetter

In the summer of 1946, Alvin and Faye Quinley opened Quinley’s Drive-In on Petaluma Boulevard South. Quinley’s, Petaluma’s first drive-in restaurant, offered up barbecued food and other diner classics, served directly from carhop to car in the parking lot or inside at the Naugahyde vinyl booths.

Quinley’s Drive-In was so successful that Alvin and Faye opened a second location in Santa Rosa a year later. After a few years in business, the Quinleys sold the Santa Rosa drive-in to Richmond business pair Gordon Lemon and Kenneth Wells, according to a Dec. 22, 1949, article in The Press Democrat. The Santa Rosa Quinley’s would become Gordon’s Drive-In, which enjoyed massive popularity until it closed in the late ‘60s, changing to several other restaurants over the years.

Quinley’s Drive-In in Petaluma also changed hands and names a number of times, becoming Hollie’s Drive-In in 1948 and then Lund’s Drive-In by the mid-1950s.

The Quinleys opened up a second venture, PDQ Drive-In, in 1952 on D Street, across from Petaluma’s Walnut Park. They sold PDQ in 1959, and it remained in business for 30 years until it closed in 1990, lying dormant for some years after.

Councilmember Michael Davis was among a group of locals who wanted to preserve the neon PDQ sign as a local historical landmark, a symbol of drive-ins’ impact on America. “By god, we lived in those places when I was young,” Davis said in a Nov. 24, 1991, Petaluma Argus-Courier article. “It brings back a time in my mind. You could buy gas for 38 cents a gallon and drive a car that actually had some guts to it.”

Cloverdale’s drive-in legacy

Pick’s Drive-In in Cloverdale is the reigning drive-in of the county, with roots in prohibition-era 1920s and still running today. The Cloverdale Boulevard eatery originally opened in 1923 as the Reed & Bell Root Beer Stand — an offshoot restaurant chain of the A&W Root Beer franchise, started by Lewis Reed and H.C. Bell.

Cloverdale’s root beer station went through a handful of owners until 1951, when Mayo and Johnie Mae Pickard purchased the roadside stand and reopened it as Pick’s Drive-In. After enjoying 23 years in business, the Pickards were ready to retire and sell the drive-in to a younger couple, Bernie and Barbara Day, in 1975.

Claudia Clow purchased Pick’s around 1990 and then sold it in 2016 to its current owners, David and Debby Alioto.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the county’s drive-ins throughout the years.