Students at Petaluma High School gathered Monday afternoon to watch a tragic scene unfold – a staged car accident outside the school’s front steps involving their own classmates.

The frightening demonstration was followed by a school-wide assembly the next day to alert them to the dangers of drunk driving as part of the decades-old “Every 15 Minutes” program.

Students, looking toward Fair Street from the school campus, watched behind yellow caution tape as a group of juniors and seniors pretended to call 911 while they ran to the scene of the staged car accident involving two vehicles, both ostensibly driven by fellow PHS students. Less than a minute after the call, first responders arrived with sirens blaring.

“Just try to stay calm and breathe,” said one responding officer from the Petaluma Police Department to senior Syndi Mellor, who sat in the driver’s seat of a crushed blue Volkswagen Jetta. Glass from broken windows was strewn across the pavement.

Hundreds of Petaluma students looked on in horror as the staged incident unfolded.

Mellor was later questioned by Petaluma police during the pretend investigation and, after failing a mock field sobriety test, was placed in handcuffs for driving under the influence. Seated next to her was Kory Huppert, who was “unresponsive” and covered in fake blood. Not 10 feet away, Kate Iribarne lay across the broken windshield of a banged-up black Ford Focus as Renee Machado sat immobile in the driver’s seat.

The “simulated traffic collision” was presented to educate students on the dangers of drinking and driving, said Matt Thomas, a former Petaluma police officer who has organized the event locally for over 20 years.

The two-day program allows the people usually most affected by such incidents – impacted community members, first responders, medical staff, mortuary directors – to show students the potential impacts of their actions “when it’s not real,” so that youth know how to deal with such intense experiences instead of when “we’re thrust into dealing with it,” Thomas said.

In 2023, there were over 26,000 alcohol-related crashes involving fatalities and injuries statewide, with 349 of them in Sonoma County, according to data from the California Highway Patrol.

Over a dozen students directly involved with the simulation, along with their parents, went on an overnight retreat to reflect on what they saw and experienced, Thomas said.

“Our goal is to create ambassadors,” said Sgt. Walt Spiller of the Petaluma Police Department, who helped lead the event alongside the Petaluma Fire Department and Petaluma-based FilmCamp Films.

Participating students said that even though they knew the event was staged, they were struck by the intensity of the emotions, with some feeling tightness in their chest and tears unexpectedly springing up, especially since it involved classmates.

“It didn’t feel real,” said one student. “Like a dream.”

One senior said her mom often speaks to her about how to avoid dangerous situations, but things can happen unexpectedly.

“I think when you’re with your friends, you know not to, but in certain circumstances, you don’t listen,” she said, later adding, “You never think you’re going to do it, but you do it.”

In addition to first responders and student participants, over 20 others contributed to the elaborate simulation, which also included the Reach Air Medical Services team which provided a helicopter, staff from Petaluma Valley Hospital, Bill’s Towing which provided the destroyed cars, and staff from Parent-Sorenson Mortuary and Crematory. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, staff from Petaluma City Schools and Petaluma’s SAFE team also were present.

Funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, Every 15 Minutes takes its name from a 1990s statistic claiming that someone is killed in a drunk driving accident once every 15 minutes. In previous iterations of the program, organizers – in some cases dressed as the Grim Reaper – would remove students from their classrooms every 15 minutes. Those features have been phased out, Thomas said.

Thomas, who is also a former firefighter, said that since the program’s inception more than 20 years ago, no high school students in Petaluma have died in drunk driving accidents. No direct proof was given that the program caused that positive result.

Film crews followed the students throughout the drama, starting with a party scene filmed the weekend prior that would set the stage for the accident.