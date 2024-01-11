One of the oldest operating roadhouses in California lies just west of Cotati, on the corner of Roblar and Stony Point roads. The 165-year-old Washoe House began as a stagecoach station and hostelry, and lives on as a landmark restaurant steeped in history.

According to the Sonoma Historian in 2004, a carpenter named Robert Ayres arrived in Petaluma in the late 1850s and went about constructing a roadhouse in the Stony Point area — a place where travelers and Gold Rush miners could find respite.

Augustus J. Bowie, the original deed holder of the property, speculated in mining stocks in Washoe County, Nevada, providing the namesake for Ayres’ rest stop: The Washoe House. The two-story, 13-room lodge and stagecoach stop opened in 1859.

One of the first printed mentions of the Washoe House appeared in a June 22, 1860, advertisement in the Sonoma County Journal. It stated the hotel, “located at Ayres’ Corner” north of Petaluma, was a place “where all reasonable demands for man and beast will be satisfied.”

A July 3, 1976, Petaluma Argus-Courier article noted that travelers from near and far could find warmth, lodging and supplies at the roadhouse in its early days. Miners would sometimes use gold dust to pay for room and board, and traveling road shows often made their quarters at the house, occasionally leaving remnants of their wardrobe behind.

During the late 1800s, the large dance hall on the second floor was frequently used for special events and social gatherings, including grand holiday balls and masquerade parties. As many as 40 oxen teams could be found tied up in front of the busy roadhouse on any given day, and the area soon included a store, post office, butcher shop and carriage manufactory.

The popular watering hole was also visited by notorious stagecoach robber Black Bart, who would spend “many a quiet hour at a corner table of the Washoe House bar, bothering no one as he enjoyed his food and drink,” as noted in the Sonoma Historian. Black Bart was known to have pulled off a couple of heists northwest of Guerneville.

According to local legend, recounted by numerous newspapers and barkeepers over the years, the tradition of tacking dollar bills to the low ceiling at the Washoe House began when Gold Rush travelers pinned their signed bills to the ceiling as a form of insurance, so they’d have beer money upon their return if they didn’t strike it rich in the mines.

The Washoe House survived the 1906 earthquake unscathed, with no issue other than having to postpone its grand ball on April 21. The roadhouse was boarded up during Prohibition in the 1920s, according to a Nov. 24, 1933, Santa Rosa Republican article, which stated the repeal of the Eighteenth Amendment would bring the Washoe House back to its former glory. The 1933 renovation replaced the upstairs hotel bedrooms with sitting and dressing rooms, added a front porch and upper veranda, renovated the kitchen and dining rooms, and replaced the old oil lamps in the ballroom with electric lighting.

During Petaluma’s centennial in 1958, the local chapter of the E Clampus Vitus historical club honored the Washoe House’s historical status with a special ceremony and memorial plaque on April 13, 1958. Six decades later, the Washoe House celebrated its 160th anniversary with a party and live music.