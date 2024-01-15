Photos: Mobile home park residents picket in Petaluma

Residents of Littlewoods Mobile Villa, Carriage Court and Countryside mobile home parks picketed Sunday at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma to demonstrate their solidarity with residents of the Cotati-based Countryside Mobile Home Park.

Managed by Harmony Communities, the park's owners Littlewoods Mobile Villa, LLC, have publicly threatened to close the park. The threat of potential closure came after municipal leaders considered updating caps on annual rent increases for mobile home parks.

Some in attendance Sunday also shared their stories about rent increases and the lack of affordable housing in the North Bay.

The event was organized by North Bay Organizing Project and the Sonoma County Tenants Union.