Subscribe

Photos of the Year: Check out the best images from the 2021 year in Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 30, 2021, 5:15AM

Behind the byline

Meet the Argus-Courier’s Pulitzer prize winning photographer, Crissy Pascual, on Page C1.

Whether documenting the vaccine rollout during the dark winter months, capturing the long-awaited return to elementary school campuses in April or providing a clear portrait of the depths of the 2021 drought, Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual helped serve as the eyes of the Petaluma community this year.

And residents here welcomed her in, sharing their moments of joy and sorrow while helping the Argus-Courier poignantly reflect local life, with all of its ups and downs.

With more than 50 editions of the Argus-Courier in 2021, Pascual made hundreds of images to choose from. These are our favorites.

Behind the byline

Meet the Argus-Courier’s Pulitzer prize winning photographer, Crissy Pascual, on Page C1.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette