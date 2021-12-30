Photos of the Year: Check out the best images from the 2021 year in Petaluma

Whether documenting the vaccine rollout during the dark winter months, capturing the long-awaited return to elementary school campuses in April or providing a clear portrait of the depths of the 2021 drought, Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual helped serve as the eyes of the Petaluma community this year.

And residents here welcomed her in, sharing their moments of joy and sorrow while helping the Argus-Courier poignantly reflect local life, with all of its ups and downs.

With more than 50 editions of the Argus-Courier in 2021, Pascual made hundreds of images to choose from. These are our favorites.