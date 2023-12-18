Photos: Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights attracts hundreds

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 18, 2023, 3:44AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday night to enjoy Penngrove’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights.

Spectators lined Main Street as the procession, which began in Penngrove Park, passed on its way to Adobe Road.

The parade, which is made up of regular people riding everything from tractors, hay trucks, big rigs, lawn mowers or even bicycles all adorned with lights, marked its seventh year.

