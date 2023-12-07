Photos: Scenes from '60s Sonoma County

The United States was rapidly progressing in the 1960s. It was an era marked by war protests and civil rights movements, shifting legislation and social norms, Woodstock culture and space travel.

Along with the rest of the developing nation, Sonoma County transformed from a rural frontier community to a burgeoning hub of culture and commerce during the restless time period. The county’s population soared from 147,375 in 1960 to nearly 205,000 by the decade’s end, mainly thanks to wide-scale developments.

In 1960, Gov. Edmund G. Brown signed legislation establishing Sonoma State College (now Sonoma State University) as part of the state college system. The school opened in fall of 1961 to 274 students in leased buildings in Rohnert Park, and the college eventually moved to its permanent site in 1966.

A handful of new high schools were ushered in during the ‘60s: El Molino High School in 1963, Cardinal Newman High School in 1964, and Piner High School and Rancho Cotate High School in 1966.

On Nov. 17, 1960, Santa Rosa’s Carnegie Library closed following safety inspections by city and state officials, according to a March 17, 1968, article in The Press Democrat. On April 14, 1964, a majority of the county voted in favor of a new library for $1.25 million. Construction started on the new central library (on Third and E streets) in 1966 and the building was dedicated on Feb. 19, 1967. Santa Rosa’s Northwest Library opened the following year on Coddingtown Center.

Well-known local developer Hugh Codding was fast at work constructing a number of buildings during this era. The Coddingtown Airport in Santa Rosa opened Labor Day of 1960. The Coddingtown Mall, originally built as an open-air shopping center, held its groundbreaking ceremony on April 14, 1961, and officially opened in 1962.

For years, the Sonoma County Historical Society, founded in Santa Rosa in 1962, was a partner in the Codding Museum, providing educational displays and historical activities. The museum was opened in January 1964, dedicated in November 1965 and closed in 1989.

Despite all the new developments, the county was still bucolic and quaint enough to serve as the backdrop for a number of Hollywood films.

The Disney movie “Pollyanna,” released in 1960, shot extensively at the Mableton Mansion on McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa. Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” released in 1963, was famously filmed in the seaside town of Bodega Bay. The 1963 madcap romp “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” filmed some airplane sequences at the Sonoma County Airport. Some scenes from 1967’s “The Gnome-Mobile” and the 1968 musical “Finian’s Rainbow” were filmed in the redwood forests of Guerneville and the coastal setting of Bodega, respectively.

The county also weathered some tragedies and natural disasters during the ‘60s. In 1964, the devastating Hanly and Nuns Canyon fires burned a combined 63,100 acres across Sonoma and Napa counties. Then the west coast’s Christmas floods of 1964 swept through our north coast, a year after the Russian River experienced severe flooding. A pair of earthquakes, magnitude 5.6 and 5.7, struck Santa Rosa on Oct. 1, 1969, killing one person and damaging numerous buildings.

Check out the gallery above to see scenes of ‘60s Sonoma County.