During a 43-year span, Scots from around the world descended upon the county in a flurry of tartan kilts, bagpipe music and weight-hurling brawn.

The occasion was the annual Scottish Gathering and Games, held in Petaluma from 1950 to 1961 and then at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa from 1962 to 1993. The event, typically held over Labor Day weekend each year, included traditional Scottish contests of strength, Highland dancing and Celtic folk music, as well as Scottish foods and memorabilia for sale.

The Caledonian Club of San Francisco, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Scottish culture and tradition, started the event on Thanksgiving Day in 1866, which began more as a family picnic with athletic contests. After nearly 160 years, the annual Scottish Games grew in size and scope, and continues today as California’s longest running Scottish game competition.

According to an Aug. 24, 1950, article in The Press Democrat, the Scottish Games moved from San Francisco to Emeryville to San Rafael, and then by 1950, Petaluma High School’s Durst Field (now Steve Ellison Field) was selected as the event’s venue. For the next 10 years, the games were held at different Petaluma locales, such as Kenilworth Park and the nearby fairgrounds off East Washington Street.

A fire broke out at the 96th annual games in 1961, partially destroying the Petaluma fairgrounds grandstand, and the following year the games moved to Santa Rosa. An Aug. 29, 1962, article in The Press Democrat noted that the Braemar Royal Highland Society sent an authentic caber — essentially a trimmed tree trunk measuring upward of 18 feet long and 125 pounds — to the 97th annual games, the first time a caber from Scotland was used in the Western U.S. Scottish Games.

Santa Rosa would continue hosting the Scottish Gathering and Games for the next 30 years, welcoming big names in the world of heavyweight contests as well as hundreds of Highland dancers and bagpipers from Canada to Scotland.

Some of the notable contestants who came to Santa Rosa for the games included U.S. track star Dave Archibald, Braemar champion and Yorkshire blacksmith Arthur Rowe, standout shot putter Brian Oldfield, professional Highland Games competitor Geoff Capes, Scottish heavyweight champion Bill Anderson and several-time Highland games champion Jim McGoldrick.

Santa Rosa had its own champion in John Ross, who competed at the local Scottish Games for over 20 years in the top division, winning a few championships along the way. A well-known Bay Area caber-tosser, Ross was smaller than most heavyweights, yet held his own against the world’s greatest Scottish athletes.

“We have a saying at the games up there that, pound for pound, John Ross is the best athlete there,” said Malclom Ramsay, chairman of the heavy events at the Scottish Games, in an Aug. 23, 1985, article in The Press Democrat. “We’re very proud of John. He’s one of the ones who kept the games going.”

After over 30 years in Santa Rosa, the Scottish Gathering and Games moved to Pleasanton in 1994.

See the gallery above for photos of the Scottish Games in Sonoma County.