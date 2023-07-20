At the turn of the 20th century — by the time baseball became America’s first professional team sport and a national pastime — the game was already well entrenched in Sonoma County.

Sunday baseball was popular in the late 1800s to early 1900s, as towns would organize independent ball clubs to rival each other. In 1891, the baseball clubs of Healdsburg, Guerneville, Petaluma and Santa Rosa were establishing a local baseball league. By 1894, the Petaluma and Santa Rosa teams joined a reorganized Central California Baseball league alongside teams from Vallejo and San Francisco, according to articles in the Petaluma Courier at the time.

More baseball clubs popped up in the 1920s-30s, which included amateur teams for various local businesses and merchants that would play at community parks. By the mid-century, cities started forming more official teams, such as the Petaluma Leghorns, Santa Rosa Elks, Cloverdale Legionnaires and Healdsburg Odd Fellows. These teams welcomed some iconic visiting players while fostering a generation of local baseball talent.

East Bay-born Vernon “Lefty” Gomez, the notable left-handed pitcher for the New York Yankees, got his start in the area when he pitched for the Point Reyes semi-pro team in the late ‘20s, according to an Oct. 2, 1968, article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Joe DiMaggio, another New York Yankees icon from the East Bay, played against Petaluma at the city’s Kenilworth Park in the early days of his career when he was a member of the San Francisco Seals.

While plenty of other notable Major League Baseball players visited and/or practiced in the county — such as Frank “Lefty” O’Doul, Walter “The Great” Mails, Casey Stengel and Sam Chapman — a few natives became locally famous. These famed baseball old-timers included Sid Hanson, Harry Fielder, Mario D. Figone and George “Mickey” Shader.

Perhaps the most recognizable name in local baseball lore is Mario “Moch” Lucchesi. Known in Petaluma as “Mr. Baseball” and the “Babe Ruth of Petaluma,” Lucchesi played for the Leghorns from the 1920s to ’30s, with spectators flocking to see his home run hits. Lefty O'Doul and Lefty Gomez were also big fans of Lucchesi, according to an April 16, 1996, article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. “I pitched to Moch when I started my baseball career, and the way he hit those homers proved that he deserved to be called the Babe Ruth of Petaluma,” Gomez said.

Lucchesi was known for being a tender-hearted person devoted to supporting the kids and youth sports. He became a manager of the Petaluma Optimist Little League team along with fellow local player Jesse “Red” Adams in 1957. Lucchesi also owned a barbershop that became a popular hangout to chat about sports, where Walter Mails, Willie Mays and Joe DiMaggio were known to stop by.

After Lucchesi died in 1964, plans were made to name a Little League park after him in honor of his 30 years of service to local baseball. In 1965, McDowell Well Field in Petaluma became Lucchesi Park to honor the town’s all-time great athlete and coach.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the county’s baseball teams and players through the years.