Acclaimed actor and Sonoma County native Beau Bridges returned home to accept a lifetime achievement award Friday from the Sonoma International Film Festival.

The presentation came before a showing of “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” the blockbuster Bridges starred in with his brother Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The 35th annual film festival began Wednesday with the U.S. premier of “Widow Clicquot” about the grande dame of Champagne in the early 19th century, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin, who propelled the region’s famed sparkling wines to greater heights.

The festival concludes Sunday with two canine-themed films, including a screening of “Robot Dreams” at Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa.