Photos: Sonoma International Film Festival returns in person for silver anniversary

The Sonoma International Film Festival, known for screening independent and international films that are hard to find elsewhere, celebrated its in-person return Thursday during an opening gala.

More than 120 films, including 79 premiers and shorts, will screen during the festival, which runs March 23 to 27. The festival was forced to pivot from live screenings and events during the COVID-19 pandemic.