During the early 1900s, a highly respected local business owner operated one of the largest hardware stores north of the bay — and sparked a Petaluma Christmas tradition.

Americo F. Tomasini, born in 1880 in the Marin County town of Nicasio, was the eldest son of pioneer ranchers Matteo and Sabina Tomasini. He graduated from Petaluma High School and then from Heald’s Business College in San Francisco. Tomasini worked for Baker & Hamilton Hardware Co. in the city after college, learning the hardware business trade.

In 1906, he returned to Petaluma and bought out McCracken & Trumbull Hardware on Kentucky Street. The business flourished under Tomasini’s guidance, and in 1912 he moved the hardware store to its longtime location at 120 Kentucky St., where it would occupy several storefronts.

The A. F. Tomasini Hardware Company soon became a reliable, well-recognized establishment across Sonoma County, even in remote areas. Tomasini — whose philosophy was to never disappoint a customer — traveled to virtually every farm and ranch along the coast, personally selling his wares, according to a July 19, 2006, Petaluma Argus-Courier article.

Tomasini hired salesmen to help sell goods and farm equipment in the countryside and extend the territory into Marin County and as far north as Healdsburg. Some of his traveling salesmen would become fixtures in the community as well, perhaps more easily identified when donning a red suit and white beard.

The Tomasini Christmas tradition

As early as the mid-1910s, Tomasini would transform his store into a holiday hub during December, complete with vibrant Christmas decor and a Santa Claus who would pass out candy to children and listen to their gift wishes on a red throne. Each year, a company salesman portrayed Santa — according to articles in the Argus-Courier at the time, the store Santas included Edwin Heald, Gordon Olson, John Broxmeyer and Phil Talamantes.

According to a Dec. 20, 1992, article in The Press Democrat, many kids in the countryside couldn’t make it to town to visit Santa, so Tomasini put one of his Santas in a flatbed truck outfitted as a sleigh, with a couple of mules dressed as reindeer, and sent them off to visit rural schools.

Taking the business to the people was all apart of Tomasini’s marketing approach, and he extended the same courtesy at Christmas, during which his Toyland department reined supreme.

“If you wanted to get toys in those days there was really only one place to go, and that was Tomasini’s Hardware Store on Kentucky Street,” said Dorothy Cole in a Dec. 25, 1979, Argus-Courier article. “When you were little you went to Tomasini’s to see Christmas, because that’s where it was.”

Tomasini died on Nov. 20, 1940, after a prolonged illness. According to his obituary, the civic-minded business owner was “one of Petaluma’s most magnanimous citizens.” He donated supplies to several local organizations, served two terms on the board of education, was a member of the Petaluma Rotary Club and took interest in the Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. One of Tomasini’s greatest joys, which he planned for months in advance, was filling his store with toys each Christmas and having a Santa greet all the area children.

After Tomasini’s death, his son George took over the business and operated it for another 20 years, carrying on its Christmas tradition. He moved the store to Keller Street in 1958 and then liquidated the business in late 1961 for his own health reasons.